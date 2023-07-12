Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter - July 12

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 27-year-old man was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, for obstruction, assault and a warrant on the 700 block of South Seventh Street. A 66-year-old man was also arrested for aiding/harboring an offender. As of Tuesday afternoon, both men were in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 48-year-old man was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Monday for threats of violence and disorderly conduct on the 300 block of North Ninth Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Read more

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 38-year-old woman was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Monday for misuse of 911 on the 7200 block of Clearwater Road. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 30-year-old man was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Thursday for burglary at Tutt's Bait & Tackle, 27358 Highway 18 in Garrison. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Saturday on the 24000 block of Highway 18 in Deerwood.

Report of a vehicle being keyed Thursday on the 24000 block of Norway Drive in Deerwood.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 6:48 p.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Staghorn Drive in Fort Ripley.

IN CUSTODY:

Report of an assault at 8:53 p.m. July 4 on the 3500 block of County Highway 45 in St. Mathias Township.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Saturday on the 23000 block of County Highway 4 in Nisswa.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 8900 block of Highway 169 in Garrison.

Report of a theft July 4 on the 44000 block of Highway 6 in Emily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nisswa police

ARRESTS — A 56-year-old man was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Sunday for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call on the 4600 block of Forest Hills Circle. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a bike theft during the fireworks show July 4 at Highway 371 and Nisswa Avenue.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Planters at Lincoln Education Center.
Lifestyle
Midweek Motivator: Impact of Crow Wing Energized partner award at Lincoln Education Center
1h ago
 · 
By  Amy Jordan | Lincoln Education Center
A field of Black-eyed Susans in a field south of Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd couple lend a helping hand to pollinators
13h ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
meetings and events.JPG
Local
Lower South Long Lake Improvement District to meet July 29
17h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
A field of Black-eyed Susans in a field south of Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd couple lend a helping hand to pollinators
13h ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Crash Report FSA
Local
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - July 11
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report