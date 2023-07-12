Police Blotter - July 12

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 27-year-old man was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, for obstruction, assault and a warrant on the 700 block of South Seventh Street. A 66-year-old man was also arrested for aiding/harboring an offender. As of Tuesday afternoon, both men were in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 48-year-old man was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Monday for threats of violence and disorderly conduct on the 300 block of North Ninth Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 38-year-old woman was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Monday for misuse of 911 on the 7200 block of Clearwater Road. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 30-year-old man was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Thursday for burglary at Tutt's Bait & Tackle, 27358 Highway 18 in Garrison. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Saturday on the 24000 block of Highway 18 in Deerwood.

Report of a vehicle being keyed Thursday on the 24000 block of Norway Drive in Deerwood.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 6:48 p.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Staghorn Drive in Fort Ripley.

Report of an assault at 8:53 p.m. July 4 on the 3500 block of County Highway 45 in St. Mathias Township.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Saturday on the 23000 block of County Highway 4 in Nisswa.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 8900 block of Highway 169 in Garrison.

Report of a theft July 4 on the 44000 block of Highway 6 in Emily.

Nisswa police

ARRESTS — A 56-year-old man was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Sunday for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call on the 4600 block of Forest Hills Circle. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a bike theft during the fireworks show July 4 at Highway 371 and Nisswa Avenue.

