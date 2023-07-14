Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter - July 14

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

blotter-6.jpg
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:23 AM

Baxter police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Wednesday, July 12, at Whipple Beach, 14441 Oakwood Drive.

THEFT — Report of theft of $99 worth of merchandise Tuesday at Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive.

Read more

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 40-year-old man was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Thursday for domestic assault on the 200 block of Laurel Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday for possession of drugs, domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of G Street. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 69-year-old man was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 900 block of Grove Street. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of theft Wednesday on the 700 block of South Seventh Street.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Wednesday on the 100 block of Northwest Third Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Tamarac Street.

IN CUSTODY:

Morrison County sheriff

ARREST — A 31-year-old man was arrested at 12:22 p.m. July 5 for violating a court order on Third Street in Swanville.

THEFT — Report of renters moving out and taking a $1,700 washer and dryer without permission July 6 on the 26000 block of Bear Road in Cushing.

ADVERTISEMENT

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Drought in Brainerd area likely to be around for a while
5m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
ClearwaterRoadClosing.jpg
Local
Clearwater Road closing from Inglewood Drive to Edgewood Drive
36m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
An ambulance is seen in the distance behind a square stating crash.
Local
ATV, vehicle collision injuries Royalton man
43m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Cass County Sheriff
Local
Authorities identify angler whose body was found in Leech Lake
19h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd school board members at the July 10 meeting
Local
School Board passes contested book policy
2d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
1e6daa-20220521-minnesotacapitol-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. tax rebate checks are moving forward. Here’s what you need to know
2d ago
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News