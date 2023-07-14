Police Blotter - July 14

Baxter police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Wednesday, July 12, at Whipple Beach, 14441 Oakwood Drive.

THEFT — Report of theft of $99 worth of merchandise Tuesday at Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 40-year-old man was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Thursday for domestic assault on the 200 block of Laurel Street.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday for possession of drugs, domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of G Street. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 69-year-old man was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 900 block of Grove Street. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of theft Wednesday on the 700 block of South Seventh Street.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Wednesday on the 100 block of Northwest Third Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Tamarac Street.

Morrison County sheriff

ARREST — A 31-year-old man was arrested at 12:22 p.m. July 5 for violating a court order on Third Street in Swanville.

THEFT — Report of renters moving out and taking a $1,700 washer and dryer without permission July 6 on the 26000 block of Bear Road in Cushing.

