Police Blotter - July 18

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 28-year-old man was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, July 16, for obstructing, disorderly conduct and fleeing on foot at K Street and Seventh Avenue Northeast. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Saturday on a warrant and theft of services on the 600 block of Washington Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Friday for disorderly conduct and trespassing on the 300 block of South Seventh Street.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Thursday for a domestic assault no-contact order on the 700 block of First Avenue Northeast. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Friday on the 900 block of Fir Street.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 900 block of South Eighth Street.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Street.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Friday on the 100 block of Laurel Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Monday on the 1000 block of Laurel Steet.

Report of property damage Saturday on the 1100 block of East River Road.

Report of property damage Friday on the 2000 block of Graydon Avenue.

Report of property damage Thursday on the 600 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 4:44 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Northeast Washington Street.

Crosby police

Report July 17 of:

THEFT — A bike theft on First Avenue Northeast and Second Street Southeast.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Property damage on Second Street Southwest.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 10:02 p.m. Saturday on the 40000 block of Highway 6 in Emily.

Report of an assault 6:31 p.m. Thursday at Highway 169 and County Road 138 in Garrison.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Sunday on the 300 block of Third Street in Ironton.

Report of a theft Saturday on the 300 block of Third Street in Ironton.

Report of a bike theft Saturday on the 200 block of Fourth Street in Ironton.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 34000 block of Rustic Point Road in Pequot Lakes.

Report of a theft July 11 on the 10000 block of Devon Trail in Oak Lawn Township.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Sunday on the 7100 block of Buschmann Road in Breezy Point.

Report of a burglary Wednesday on the 5100 block of Eldorado in Garrison.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Sunday on the 34000 block of Rustic Point Road in Pequot Lakes.

Report of property damage Saturday on the 6300 block of County Road 138 in Garrison.

IN CUSTODY:

Nisswa police

ARREST — A 25-year-old woman was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Friday for domestic assault on the 23000 block of Nokomis Avenue.

Pequot Lakes police

ARREST — A 64-year-old man was arrested at 7:55 a.m. Thursday for fleeing in a motor vehicle at Wild Acres and Nelson roads.

THEFT — Report of a theft Friday on Nelson Road.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

