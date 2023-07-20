Police Blotter - July 20

ARRESTS — A 36-year-old man was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Monday for check fraud on the 600 block of Washington Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 58-year-old man was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Monday for trespassing and disorderly conduct on the 600 block of Washington Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Monday at Mickey’s Pizza And Subs, 417 S. Fifth St..

Report of property damage Monday on the 1000 block of Laurel Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Monday on the 700 block of Third Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft Monday on the 1300 block of Maple Street.

Report of a theft Monday on the 400 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast. Subject was cited.

Breezy Point police

ARRESTS — An 81-year-old man was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Monday for violating a harassment restraining order on West Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

DISTURBANCES — Report of a person screaming July 12 on Hillside Pass. Officers checked the area and located a dog making a high-pitched howling sound.

