Police Blotter - July 4

Baxter police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of a fire hydrant being painted blue June 24 on the 7900 block of Greenwood Road.

DISTURBANCES — Multiple reports of loud music June 23. Officers reported it was Lakes Jam.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 27-year-old man was arrested at 4:50 a.m. June 25 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1100 block of Oak Street.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at 6:14 a.m. June 24 for domestic assault/no contact order and possession on the 700 block of Southwest Fith Street.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at 1:56 p.m. June 25 for disorderly conduct on the 400 block of Southeast 13th Street.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at 10:06 p.m. June 22 for a probation violation on the 500 block of North Third Street.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at 3:52 a.m. June 22 for threats of violence, assault and disorderly conduct on the 2600 block of Fred Lane. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft June 24 on the 500 block of East River Road.

Report of a theft June 23 on the 1200 block of Southeast 11th Street.

Report of a theft June 23 at Highway 25 and 28th Street Southeat.

Report of a theft June 22 on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

Report of a theft June 21 on the 400 block of First Avenue Northeast.

Crosby police

Report June 26 of:

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary on Second Street Northeast.

THEFT — Report of a theft of a generator on Third Street Northeast. Generator was located on a traffic stop and charges are pending.

IN CUSTODY:





Little Falls police

THEFTS — Report of a theft June 20 on the 100 block of Fifth Street Southwest. Two adults were cited.

Report of a theft June 18 on the 15000 block of 18th Street Northeast. Subject was cited.

Nisswa police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage June 22 on the 5400 block of City Hall Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 8:20 p.m. June 19 on the 5300 block of Hills Crossing.

THEFT — Report of a theft June 19 on the 23000 block of Smiley Road.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .