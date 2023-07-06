Police Blotter - July 6

Baxter police

THEFTS — Report of a bike theft June 27 on the 14000 block of Baxter Drive.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage June 26 on the 14000 block of Oakwood Drive.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 49-year-old man was arrested at 9:31 p.m. June 27 for domestic assault, a predatory offender violation, disorderly conduct and driving on a revoked license on the 900 block of Ninth Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage June 28 on the 1100 block of Quince Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 7:12 p.m. June 28 on the 600 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast.

THEFTS — Report of a theft June 29 on the 300 block of Laurel Street.

Report of a theft June 27 on the 700 block of South Eighth Street.

Report of a theft June 26 on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

Crosby police

Report June 30 of:

ARRESTS — An 18-year-old man was arrested for threats of violence.

THEFTS — Report of two individuals stealing several items from a business on Highway 6.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 9:18 p.m. June 24 on the 8900 block of Birchdale Road in Unorganized Territory.

THEFTS — Report of a theft June 24 on the 800 block of Dullum Road in Oak Lawn Township.

Report of a theft June 23 on the 9500 block of Jefferson Street in Garrison.

Morrison County sheriff

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage June 27 on the 14000 block of Quince Street.

Report of multiple mailboxes damaged June 22 on 105th Avenue.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .