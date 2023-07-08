Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Police blotter - July 8

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

blotter graphic
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Baxter police

THEFT — Report of a theft of $198 in merchandise June 30 at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road. The 47-year-old man was cited and trespassed.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of a mailbox being struck by a vehicle June 30 on the 13000 block of Meredith Drive.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 57-year-old man was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Monday for assault and disorderly conduct on the 1200 block of Evergreen Avenue. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 69-year-old man was arrested at 3:50 a.m. Monday for indecent conduct on the 800 block of Brook Street. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 60-year-old man was arrested at 3:36 a.m. Sunday for trespassing on the 600 block of E Street.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at 12:33 a.m. June 30 for burglary on the 400 block of South Ninth Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 9:41 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of Oak Street.

Report of an assault 12:05 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Washington Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft June 30 on the 800 block of Walnut Street.

Report of a theft June 29 on the 300 block of Laurel Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Monday on the 1600 block of East River Road.

Report of property damage June 29 at Highway 25 and 28th Street Southeast.

IN CUSTODY:

Breezy Point police

THEFT — Report of an ATV theft July 2 on Hamilton Lane.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 54-year-old man was arrested at 3:01 p.m. July 2 for domestic assault on the 8900 block of Cook Road in Crow Wing Township.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at 2:03 a.m. July 1 for domestic assault on the 6700 block of County Highway 18 in Pequot Lakes.

A 56-year-old woman was arrested at 12:23 a.m. July 1 for domestic assault on the 26000 block of Birch Trail in Garrison.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage June 29 on the 5900 block of Birchdale Road in Unorganized Territory.

Report of property damage June 27 on the 21000 block of County Highway 1 in Emily.

Report of property damage June 26 on the 39000 block of Highway 6 in Emily.

THEFTS — Report of a theft July 1 on the 9000 block of Cook Road in Crow Wing Township.

Report of a theft June 29 on the 19000 block of Faye Court in Emily.

Report of a bike theft June 29 at County Highways.

Report of a theft June 29 on the 8200 block of Gladstone Lake Road in Emily.

Report of a bike theft June 29 on the 21000 block of Semler Road in Deerwood.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

