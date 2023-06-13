Police blotter - June 13

Baxter police

THEFTS — Report of a theft Thursday, June 1, at Menards, 15236 Dellwood Drive.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 38-year-old man was arrested at 9:40 p.m. June 2 for domestic assault, domestic assault-strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle damage to property, possession of controlled substance, obstructing, threats of violence, assault, false imprisonment and 911 interference with emergency call on the 100 block of Nikkohl Road. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested at 12:44 a.m. June 1 for burglary, disorderly conduct and underage consumption on the 1100 block of 15th Avenue.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at 10:54 a.m. May 31 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1100 block of 15th Avenue.

THEFTS — Report of a package theft June 4 on the 13000 block of Wild Avenue.

Report of a theft June 4 on the 15000 block of Wild Avenue.

Report of a package theft June 3 on the 400 block of Southeast 13th Street.

Report of a theft June 2 on the 500 block of D Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 1:36 p.m. June 4 on the 400 block of Park Street.

Report of an assault at 8:07 p.m. June 2 on the 700 block of G Street.

Breezy Point police

THEFTS — Report of a vehicle theft May 28 on North Spruce Drive.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 34-year-old man was arrested at 6:53 a.m. June 4 for vehicle theft at First Avenue Northwest and First Street Northwest in Crosby.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 2:09 a.m. June 4 for domestic assault on the 4600 block of County Highway 8 in Platte Lake Township.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 11:54 p.m. June 3 on the 5500 block of Birchdale Road in Unorganized Territory.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary June 4 on the 12000 block of Highway 25 in Oak Lawn Township.

Little Falls police

ARRESTS — A 28-year-old man was arrested at 3:12 a.m. May 26 for domestic assault on the 100 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 11:51 p.m. May 29 on the 500 block of First Street Northeast.

THEFTS — Report of a theft May 29 on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

