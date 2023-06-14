Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Police Blotter - June 14

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Handcuffs graphic.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 AM

Baxter police

ARRESTS — Two juveniles were arrested at 3:53 p.m. Saturday, June 10, for brandishing a firearm from a vehicle at Highway 210 and Knollwood Drive.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Thursday for assault at West Washington and Northwest Ninth streets.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary at a storage unit June 6 at 15237 Edgewood Drive.

DISTURBANCES — Report of a cat being stolen June 10 on the 7000 block of Clearwater Road. The cat was later found to be hiding.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 40-year-old man was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Thursday for assault at West Washington and Northwest Ninth streets.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 9:33 a.m. Thursday for domestic assault, interfering with an emergency call and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of First Avenue Northeast.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested at 7:31 a.m. Thursday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

A juvenile girl was arrested at 8:14 p.m. June 7 for assault and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Southwest Sixth Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage June 6 on the 400 block of South Ninth Street.

THEFT — Report of a theft June 7 on the 500 block of L Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 2:38 p.m. June 7 on the 400 block of North Fifth Street.

IN CUSTODY:

Crosby police

Report June 4 of:

ARRESTS — A 34-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant.

THEFT — Report of three males cited for theft and trespassing from a business on Highway 6.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of a vehicle being damaged on Oak Street.

Little Falls police

THEFT — Report of a theft June 6 on the 200 block of First Street Northwest.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
