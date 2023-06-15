Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, June 15

Police Blotter - June 15

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Baxter police

THEFT — Report of two chain saws and a backpack blower being stolen Monday, June 12, on the 7600 block of Industrial Park Road.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 27-year-old man was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Monday for assault, domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 3300 block of Oak Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Saturday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1000 block of Southeast 11th Street.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Friday for violating an order for protection on the 200 block of Laurel Street.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Monday on the 700 block of Third Avenue Northeast.

Report of a burglary Sunday on the 200 block of Northwest Third Street.

THEFTS — Report of a license plate theft Monday on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue.

Report of a moped theft Sunday on the 600 block of Oak Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 11:36 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of Madison Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Tuesday on the 600 block of South Seventh Street.

Report of property damage Tuesday on the 500 block of South Eighth Street.

Report of property damage Monday on the 500 block of South Eighth Street.

Breezy Point police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of $200-500 in damages Saturday to the pool at Whitebirch Campground.

Crosby police

Report June 11 of:

THEFT — Report of a theft from a business on Highway 6. Subject was cited.

DISTURBANCES — Report of two juveniles who were throwing rocks and swearing at others at Crosby Park. Juveniles parents were notified.

SUSPICIOUS — Report of a boat being found sunk in the mine pits. The report states the boat was not reported stolen and there is no information on registration.

IN CUSTODY:

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — An 18-year-old man was arrested at 9:51 p.m. Saturday for domestic assault on the 9900 block of County Highway 13 in Nisswa.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at Noon June 8 for motor vehicle theft on the 17000 block of Savire Lane in Oak Lawn Township.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 9:06 a.m. June 7 for interfering with a 911 call and domestic assault on the 19000 block of Spencer Road in Unorganized Territory. A 27-year-old woman was also cited for domestic assault.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Sunday on the 5100 block of County Road 138 in Garrison.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight 3:45 a.m. Saturday on the 5500 block of Birchdale Road in Unorganized Territory.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Saturday on the 16000 block of North Nelson Road in Ironton.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Friday on the 19000 block of Spencer Road in Unorganized Territory.

Report of a license plate theft Friday on the 27000 block of Central Street in Garrison.

Report of a theft June 7 on the 12000 block of Esden Road in Bay Lake Township.

Morrison County sheriff

THEFTS — Report of a theft Tuesday on the 400 block of Third Avenue South in Motley.

Report of a theft Saturday on the 8100 block of Highway 238 in Bowlus.

Nisswa police

THEFT — Report of a theft June 7 on the 4000 block of Upper Roy Lake Road.

Pequot Lakes police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage June 8 on Olson Street.

Report of property damage June 8 on Highway 371 in Jenkins.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
