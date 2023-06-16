Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Police Blotter - June 16

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Brainerd police

THEFTS — Report of a theft Thursday on the 300 block of Laurel Street.

Report of a theft Wednesday on the 3300 block of Oak Street.

Report of a theft Wednesday on the 300 block of James Street.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
