News Local

Police Blotter - June 20

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Baxter police

THEFT — Report of a theft Thursday, June 15, at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road. Subject was cited.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Thursday on the 1400 block of Oakwood Drive.

Report of property damage June 13 on the 5600 block of Baxter Lions Road.

Brainerd police

THEFT — Report of a theft Thursday on the 300 block of South Seventh Street.

Crosby police

Report June 16 of:

ARREST — A 33-year-old woman was arrested for assault, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

THEFT — Report of a theft of a bike from a residence on Second Street Southwest.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of kids throwing rocks and sticks at a home. Juveniles were located and parents were contacted.

IN CUSTODY:

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 37-year-old woman was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Sunday for causing a disturbance on the 200 block of Fourth Street in Ironton.

A 51-year-old woman was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Thursday for domestic assault on the 100 block of First Street in Crosby.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at 11:42 a.m. June 13 for trespassing on the 13000 block of County Highway 25 in Oak Lawn Township.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Saturday on the 9100 block of Wetherbee Road in Crow Wing Township.

Report of property damage Wednesday on the 300 block of Laurel Street in Brainerd.

DISTURBANCE — Report of “ding dong ditching” Thursday on the 18000 block of Hartley Lake Road in Unorganized Territory.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight 10:01 p.m. Thursday at Gas Can Bar and Grill, 18196 Highway 371 in Unorganized Territory.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Thursday on the 9500 block of Madison Street in Garrison.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 9900 block of Leisure Lane in Maple Grove Township.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 11000 block of Sorenson Lake Road in Merrifield.

Report of a theft June 12 on Silkstone Road in Crosby.

Little Falls police

ARREST — A 29-year-old man was arrested at 7:49 a.m. June 12 for trespassing and damage to property on the 100 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast.

THEFTS — Report of a theft June 13 on the 100 block of Lindbergh Drive South.

Report of a theft June 11 on the 300 block of West Broadway.

Report of a theft June 10 on the 1000 block of Seventh Street Northeast.

Report of a vehicle theft June 9 on the 500 block of First Street Northeast.

DISTURBANCE — Report of yelling June 9 on First Street Southeast. Officer found the noise was coming from a kayak race.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage June 9 on the 200 block of Eighth Street Southeast.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

