News Local

Police Blotter - June 22

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police officer graphic
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

Baxter police

ARREST — A 44-year-old man was arrested at 3:13 a.m. Sunday, June 18, for obstructing the legal process, disorderly conduct and possession of an open bottle at Woida Road and Inglewood Drive.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 59-year-old man was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday for domestic assault by strangulation, domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1600 block of 10th Avenue Northeast. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Saturday for burglary, domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 800 block of Brook Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Saturday for violating the conditions of release on the 400 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Friday for vehicle theft on the 700 block of West College Drive. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Read more

THEFTS — Report of a theft Tuesday on the 300 block of South Ninth Street.

Report of a theft Tuesday on the 400 block of Northwest Sixth Street.

Report of a theft Monday on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

Report of a theft Sunday on the 1500 block of Mill Avenue.

Report of a theft Sunday on the 300 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue.

INFORMATION — Report of multiple bears seen Monday around Jaycees Park, 1600 Rosewood Street.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 12:11 a.m. Monday at Evergreen Avenue and First Avenue Northeast.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Saturday on the 400 block of 11th Street.

Pequot Lakes police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage June 14 on Patriot Avenue.

THEFT — Report of a theft June 13 on Country Care Lane.

IN CUSTODY:

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

