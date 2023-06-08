Police Blotter - June 8

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 22-year-old woman was arrested at 6:29 a.m. May 31 for shoplifting on the 7800 block of Excelsior Road.

A 36-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were arrested at 2:44 a.m. May 28 for vehicle theft on the 8300 block of Red Pine Circle.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage May 31 on the 13000 block of Knollwood Drive.

Read more



Brainerd police

THEFT — Report of a theft May 30 on the 700 block of G Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morrison County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 30-year-old man was arrested at 2:42 a.m. May 28 for domestic assault on the 30000 block of 113th Street in Pierz.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 1:30 a.m. May 28 for disorderly conduct at Mudfest, 40063 113th Street in Hillman.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at 4:12 a.m. May 27 for disorderly conduct at Mudfest.

IN CUSTODY:





THEFT — Report of a utility trailer theft May 26 on the 5900 block of Coral Road in Randall.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage May 25 on the 37000 block of Skyview Road in Hillman.

DISTURBANCES — Report of an altercation at 1:17 a.m. May 27 at Mudfest. A juvenile under the influence of alcohol was released to a sober adult. Subject was cited for minor consumption.

Pequot Lakes police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage May 24 on Goverment Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .