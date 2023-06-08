99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter - June 8

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 22-year-old woman was arrested at 6:29 a.m. May 31 for shoplifting on the 7800 block of Excelsior Road.

A 36-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were arrested at 2:44 a.m. May 28 for vehicle theft on the 8300 block of Red Pine Circle.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage May 31 on the 13000 block of Knollwood Drive.

Read more

Brainerd police

THEFT — Report of a theft May 30 on the 700 block of G Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morrison County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 30-year-old man was arrested at 2:42 a.m. May 28 for domestic assault on the 30000 block of 113th Street in Pierz.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 1:30 a.m. May 28 for disorderly conduct at Mudfest, 40063 113th Street in Hillman.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at 4:12 a.m. May 27 for disorderly conduct at Mudfest.

IN CUSTODY:

THEFT — Report of a utility trailer theft May 26 on the 5900 block of Coral Road in Randall.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage May 25 on the 37000 block of Skyview Road in Hillman.

DISTURBANCES — Report of an altercation at 1:17 a.m. May 27 at Mudfest. A juvenile under the influence of alcohol was released to a sober adult. Subject was cited for minor consumption.

Pequot Lakes police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage May 24 on Goverment Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Brainerd man faces 12 charges of criminal sexual conduct
June 08, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
BD-News graph1.JPG
Local
ZIPS Car Wash celebrates grand opening of 2nd Baxter location
June 07, 2023 08:04 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Diane Saumer
Arts and Entertainment
Performances in the Park presents Diane Saumer & Friends June 8 at Gregory Park
June 07, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3277408+baseball.jpg
Prep
Area Baseball: Flyers headed to state
June 07, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-News graph1.JPG
Local
ZIPS Car Wash celebrates grand opening of 2nd Baxter location
June 07, 2023 08:04 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Book and audiobook sitting on bookshelf
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: Wine and Words author Kaira Rouda
June 07, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal