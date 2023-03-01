99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police blotter - March 1

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Handcuffs.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
March 01, 2023 04:57 AM

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 28-year-old man was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on a Department of Corrections warrant on the 100 block of Gillis Avenue. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Sunday for multiple assault charges, furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 years old, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct on the 400 block of East River Road. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Sunday for indecent exposure on the 300 block of South Sixth Street.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Friday for possession of a controlled substance, obstructing the legal process and two Aitkin County warrants on the 1300 block of Oak Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 36-year-old man was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Friday on a Crow Wing County warrant on the 800 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Friday for violating a domestic abuse-no contact order and violating an order for protection on the 300 block of Southeast 14th Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

Read more

Baxter police

THEFT — Report of a trailer theft Monday on the 14000 block of Baxter Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 4:11 p.m. Monday on the 15000 block of Dellwood Drive.

Crosby police

ARREST — A 36-year-old woman was arrested Feb. 17 on a Crow Wing County warrant. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Nisswa police

THEFT — Report of a theft Sunday on the 23000 block of Nokomis Avenue.

IN CUSTODY:

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A railroad crossing sign.
Local
Quiet railroad crossings move a step closer in Baxter
February 28, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC sees progress with student success grants
February 28, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Riding on powder
Local
Riding on powder
February 28, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls