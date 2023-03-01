Police blotter - March 1

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 28-year-old man was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on a Department of Corrections warrant on the 100 block of Gillis Avenue. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Sunday for multiple assault charges, furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 years old, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct on the 400 block of East River Road. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Sunday for indecent exposure on the 300 block of South Sixth Street.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Friday for possession of a controlled substance, obstructing the legal process and two Aitkin County warrants on the 1300 block of Oak Street.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Friday on a Crow Wing County warrant on the 800 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Friday for violating a domestic abuse-no contact order and violating an order for protection on the 300 block of Southeast 14th Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

Baxter police

THEFT — Report of a trailer theft Monday on the 14000 block of Baxter Drive.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 4:11 p.m. Monday on the 15000 block of Dellwood Drive.

Crosby police

ARREST — A 36-year-old woman was arrested Feb. 17 on a Crow Wing County warrant. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Nisswa police

THEFT — Report of a theft Sunday on the 23000 block of Nokomis Avenue.

