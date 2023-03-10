6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, March 10

News Local

Police Blotter - March 10

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Police blotter graphic.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
March 10, 2023 07:32 AM

Brainerd police

ARREST — A 27-year-old man was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, for theft of a motor vehicle on the 700 block of G Street. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Tuesday on the 900 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft Tuesday on the 400 block of South Sixth Street. Subject was cited.

Report of a theft Monday on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

Morrison County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 58-year-old man was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday for domestic assault on the 33000 block of Maple Lane in Motley. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Morrison County Jail.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday for violating an order for protection on the 100 block of North Main Street in Upsala.

THEFTS — Report of a vehicle theft Tuesday on the 27000 block of Jewel Road in Fort Ripley.

Report of a firearm theft Tuesday on the 5200 block of 210th Avenue in Royalton.

Report of a license plate theft Saturday on the 200 block of Main Street North in Pierz.

Report of a theft March 1 on the 4700 block of 340th Avenue in Foley.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Sunday on the 14000 block of Highway 25 in Pierz.

IN CUSTODY:

Nisswa police

ARRESTS — A 59-year-old man was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Friday for driving on a canceled license at Highway 371 and Birchdale Road in Brainerd. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Sunday on the 23000 block of Nokomis Avenue.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Sunday on the 4800 block of County Highway 77.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 23000 block of Smiley Road.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
