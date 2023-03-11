Police Blotter - March 11

Baxter police

ARREST — A 33-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 8300 block of Red Pine Circle. As of Friday afternoon, all three were in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Little Falls police

ARRESTS — A 53-year-old man was arrested at 4:36 p.m. March 4 for assault at First Street Northeast and Sixth Avenue.

A juvenile was arrested at 9:59 p.m. March 2 for domestic assault on the 1200 block of Broadway Avenue West.

THEFT — Report of a theft March 3 on the 500 block of Lemieur Street.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary March 1 on the 500 block of Ninth Avenue Northwest.

