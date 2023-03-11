6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter - March 11

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Police blotter graphic.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
March 11, 2023 05:57 AM

Baxter police

ARREST — A 33-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 8300 block of Red Pine Circle. As of Friday afternoon, all three were in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Read more
1113blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - March 10
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
March 10, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
police-blotter18.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - March 7
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
March 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - March 3
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
March 03, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
blotter-31.jpg
Local
Police blotter - March 1
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
March 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Little Falls police

ARRESTS — A 53-year-old man was arrested at 4:36 p.m. March 4 for assault at First Street Northeast and Sixth Avenue.

A juvenile was arrested at 9:59 p.m. March 2 for domestic assault on the 1200 block of Broadway Avenue West.

THEFT — Report of a theft March 3 on the 500 block of Lemieur Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary March 1 on the 500 block of Ninth Avenue Northwest.

IN CUSTODY:

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Susan Bricker.JPG
Local
Rotary clubs honor the late Rick Bricker with ‘Service Above Self’ award
March 11, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A pot of gold, a rainbow, a shamrock and a leprechaun
Local
Weather Drawing: Celebrate the green
March 11, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A couple of kids play in a room made up to look like a hockey rink. A gathering of people at table in the background.
Local
Celly-brate
March 10, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Basketball players cheer on their teammates.
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Perham stops W-DC’s upset train
March 10, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Flexibility key for area boys BB teams
March 10, 2023 09:08 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
062521.N.BD.RidgeDriveRavine3.jpg
Local
Ravenous ravine: Brainerd council, residents disagree over responsibility for gully formation
March 10, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ref makes a signal.
Prep
Basketball: 10 area refs headed to state tournament
March 09, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom