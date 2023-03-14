Police Blotter - March 14

Baxter police

THEFTS — Report of a theft Sunday, March 12, on the 1300 block of Cypress Drive.

Report of a theft Saturday on the 6800 block of Foley Road.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 40-year-old woman was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Monday for domestic assault, malicious punishment of a child and disorderly conduct on 28th Street Southeast. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Friday for domestic assault, threats of violence, violating the conditions of release, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Quince Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Sunday on the 1000 block of 12th Avenue Northeast.

