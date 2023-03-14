6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Police Blotter - March 14

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

By Dispatch staff report
March 14, 2023 05:57 AM

Baxter police

THEFTS — Report of a theft Sunday, March 12, on the 1300 block of Cypress Drive.

Report of a theft Saturday on the 6800 block of Foley Road.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 40-year-old woman was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Monday for domestic assault, malicious punishment of a child and disorderly conduct on 28th Street Southeast. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Friday for domestic assault, threats of violence, violating the conditions of release, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Quince Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Sunday on the 1000 block of 12th Avenue Northeast.

IN CUSTODY:

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
