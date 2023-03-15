6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Police Blotter - March 15

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 32-year-old woman was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, for a Stearns County warrant and driving on a revoked license at Southwest Fifth and Laurel streets. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Monday for a Crow Wing County warrant on the 500 block of Laurel Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a theft Sunday on the 700 block of South Seventh Street.

IN CUSTODY:

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

