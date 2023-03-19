Police Blotter - March 19
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
Baxter police
ARREST — A 40-year-old man was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, on a Beltrami County warrant on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive.
Brainerd police
ARRESTS — A 26-year-old man was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday for domestic assault by strangulation, domestic assault and disorderly conduct at Mill Avenue and M Street.
A 29-year-old man was arrested at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday for a warrant and an arrest and detain order on the 700 block of First Avenue Northeast. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.
THEFT — Report of a theft Wednesday on the 400 block of East River Road.
ADVERTISEMENT
— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .
ADVERTISEMENT