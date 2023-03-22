99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Police Blotter - March 22

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Police badge graphic.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 41-year-old woman was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Sunday, March 19, for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while intoxicated on the 600 block of Quince Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Saturday for disorderly conduct, obstruction of the legal process and underage consumption of alcohol on the 400 block of East River Road.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Saturday for domestic assault and DWI on the 35000 block of County Highway 3. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at 9:14 a.m. Thursday for driving on a revoked license and uninsured vehicle on the 800 block of Lum Park Road.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Thursday for violating an order for protection on the 2600 block of Fred Lane.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Saturday on the 800 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft Friday on the 500 block of Second Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft March 15 on the 600 block of Beech Street.

Report of a theft March 15 on the 400 block of East River Road.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 5:02 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of North Third Street.

Crosby police

THEFT — Report of a theft at a business on Third Avenue Southwest.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARREST — A 32-year-old man was arrested at 2:07 a.m. March 10 for domestic assault on the 4200 block of Wheeler Road in Daggett Brook Township.

THEFTS — Report of a theft March 14 on the 27000 block of Monroe Street in Garrison.

Report of a theft March 13 on the 27000 block of Monroe Street in Garrison.

Report of a theft of a dog March 12 on the 14000 block of Buley Avenue in Brainerd.

Report of a theft of $140 March 9 on the 200 block of Laurel Street in Brainerd.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 2:08 a.m. March 9 on the 700 block of South Fifth Street in Brainerd.

IN CUSTODY:

Morrison County sheriff

ARREST — A 53-year-old man was arrested at 1:18 p.m. March 14 for driving on a canceled license at First Street Southeast and Highway 27 in Little Falls.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of a home being egged March 14 on the 6800 block of Hillton Road in Royalton.
— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
