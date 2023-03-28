Police Blotter - March 28

Baxter police

ARREST — A 61-year-old woman was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Saturday, March 18, for domestic assault on the 5000 block of Ashdale Lane.

THEFTS — Report of a theft March 20 on the 14000 block of Dellwood Drive. Subject was cited.

Report of a theft March 19 on the 7800 block of Excelsior Road. Three juvenile subjects were cited.

Report of a theft March 18 at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 58-year-old woman was arrested at 8:31 a.m. Thursday for obstructing the legal process on the 500 block of North Third Street. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday for violating the terms of release on the 600 block of Norwood Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 3:54 p.m. March 21 for threats of violence and carrying a BB gun in a public place on the 1000 block of Laurel Street.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at 10:12 p.m. March 20 for multiple domestic assault charges and disorderly conduct on the 500 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 2:57 p.m. March 20 for assault and disorderly conduct on the 500 block of North Third Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft March 21 on the 600 block of Norwood Street.

Report of a theft March 21 on the 1000 block of 19th Street Southeast.

Report of a theft March 20 on the 800 block of West Washington Street.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary March 20 on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 2:18 p.m. March 21 on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

Little Falls police

ARRESTS — A 41-year-old woman was arrested at 6:21 a.m. March 10 for disorderly conduct on the 800 block of Second Street Southeast.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested at 3:27 a.m. March 9 for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process on the 800 block of Second Street Southeast. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Morrison County Jail.

Pequot Lakes police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage March 17 on Main Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 2:46 a.m. March 16 on Veterans Street in Jenkins.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .