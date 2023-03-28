99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter - March 28

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Blotter illistration
Police Blotter
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Baxter police

ARREST — A 61-year-old woman was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Saturday, March 18, for domestic assault on the 5000 block of Ashdale Lane.

THEFTS — Report of a theft March 20 on the 14000 block of Dellwood Drive. Subject was cited.

Report of a theft March 19 on the 7800 block of Excelsior Road. Three juvenile subjects were cited.

Report of a theft March 18 at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 58-year-old woman was arrested at 8:31 a.m. Thursday for obstructing the legal process on the 500 block of North Third Street. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday for violating the terms of release on the 600 block of Norwood Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 3:54 p.m. March 21 for threats of violence and carrying a BB gun in a public place on the 1000 block of Laurel Street.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at 10:12 p.m. March 20 for multiple domestic assault charges and disorderly conduct on the 500 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 2:57 p.m. March 20 for assault and disorderly conduct on the 500 block of North Third Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft March 21 on the 600 block of Norwood Street.

Report of a theft March 21 on the 1000 block of 19th Street Southeast.

Report of a theft March 20 on the 800 block of West Washington Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary March 20 on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 2:18 p.m. March 21 on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

IN CUSTODY:

Little Falls police

ARRESTS — A 41-year-old woman was arrested at 6:21 a.m. March 10 for disorderly conduct on the 800 block of Second Street Southeast.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested at 3:27 a.m. March 9 for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process on the 800 block of Second Street Southeast. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Morrison County Jail.

Pequot Lakes police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage March 17 on Main Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 2:46 a.m. March 16 on Veterans Street in Jenkins.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Trees sprouting leaves with birds flying on a sunny day.
Local
Weather Drawing: Spring is coming, really.
March 28, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Saylor Wing
Electricians repairing the softball field lights at Memorial Field in Brainerd
Local
Getting ready for spring sports
March 28, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Fine Arts Student - Eric Eidenshink
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior leads tenors in a capella choir
March 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Fine Arts Student - Eric Eidenshink
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior leads tenors in a capella choir
March 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Suspect sought in Morrison County burglary
March 26, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A man and woman standing at the front of the room.
Local
Crime prevention on the minds of north Brainerd residents
March 26, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr