Police Blotter - March 3

Baxter police

ARREST — A 44-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were arrested at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, for theft on the 15000 block of Dellwood Drive. As of Thursday afternoon, both men were in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Brainerd police

ARREST — A 33-year-old woman was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday on multiple warrants at Eighth Avenue Northeast and G Street. As of Thursday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Wednesday on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

Report of a theft Tuesday on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morrison County sheriff

ARREST — A 41-year-old woman was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Sunday for a probation violation on the 300 block of Peter Avenue in Pierz.

THEFT — Report of a theft Monday on the 500 block of Superior Avenue in Randall.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Saturday on the 100 block of North Driftwood Street in Royalton.

Report of property damage Feb. 25 on the 300 block of East Cedar Street in Royalton.

IN CUSTODY:





— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .