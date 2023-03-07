Police Blotter - March 7

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were arrested at 9:01 p.m. Thursday, March 2, for possession of drugs and carrying a pistol without a permit at Highway 371 and Business 371. As of Monday afternoon, both were in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft of 17 bottles of Don Julio Tequila worth $2,378 Thursday at Costco, 13650 Elder Drive.

Read more







Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 37-year-old man was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Thursday for felony possession of a controlled substance, a warrant, driving on a revoked license and an uninsured vehicle at Southeast 13th Street and Willow Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Thursday on a Crow Wing County Warrant on the 700 block of South Ninth Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

THEFTS — Report of a theft Thursday on the 700 block of Industrial Park Road Southwest.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 500 block of B Street.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 800 block of Washington Street.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 8:17 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

IN CUSTODY:





Breezy Point police

ARRESTS — A 45-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were arrested at 10:37 p.m. Thursday at County Highway 11 and Robin Lane. The woman was arrested on warrants and the man was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 2:01 a.m. Saturday on Airport Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Falls police

ARRESTS — A 55-year-old man was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Feb.26 for assault and disorderly conduct on the 300 block of First Street Southeast.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Feb. 27 on the 900 block of 11th Street Southwest.

Report of a theft of $129 worth of items Feb. 24 on the 15000 block of 18th Street Northeast. Subject was cited.

Report of a theft Feb. 19 on the 1300 block of First Avenue Northeast.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 9:38 a.m. Feb. 26 on the 500 block of Third Street Northeast.

Report of an assault at 2:18 a.m. Feb. 24 on the 300 block of First Street Southeast.

Report of an assault at 10:10 a.m. Feb. 22 on the 1000 block of 11th Street Southwest.

Report of a fight at 10:13 p.m. Feb.16 at the American Legion, 108 First St. NE.

ADVERTISEMENT

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Feb. 25 on the 700 block of Eighth Street Northeast.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .