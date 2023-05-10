Police Blotter - May 10

Baxter police

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 12:52 p.m. April 29 on the 7800 block of Highway 210.

Report of a fight at 8:15 a.m. April 27 on the 12000 block of Knollwood Drive.

THEFTS — Report of a theft of $43 worth of merchandise May 1 at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road. Subject was cited.

Report of a theft of $107 worth of merchandise April 27 at Walmart. Subject was cited.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage May 1 on the 14000 block of Dellwood Drive.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 44-year-old man was arrested at 3:43 a.m. May 3 for possession of a controlled substance and a weapon on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

A 64-year-old woman was arrested at 11:37 p.m. May 2 for possession of a controlled substance and driving while impaired on the 1400 block of Oak Street.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested at 11:41 a.m. May 2 for disorderly conduct and damage to property on the 1100 block of State Avenue.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at 11:57 p.m. May 1 for violating the conditions of release and driving without a license on the 1300 block of Southeast 13th Street.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at 1:38 a.m. April 29 for possession of a controlled substance and three felony warrants on the 800 block of Maple Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Two juveniles were arrested at 3:54 p.m. April 27 for theft of a motor vehicle on the 1500 block of Mill Avenue.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at 10:12 a.m. April 25 for fleeing in a motor vehicle, multiple assault charges, damage to property, DWI, uninsured vehicle, driving on a revoked license, hit and run and failing to stop at a stop sign on the 1300 block of M Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were arrested at 4:03 a.m. April 25 for minor in consumption of alcohol at County Highway 3 and Kinder Corners.

THEFTS — Report of a theft May 2 on the 400 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft April 26 on the 700 block of Southwest Fifth Street.

Report of a theft April 26 on the 400 block of South Ninth Street.

Report of a theft April 25 on the 400 block of Tyrol Drive.

Report of a theft April 25 on the 500 block of N Street.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary April 25 on the 1300 block of M Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage April 30 on the 100 block of North First Street.

Breezy Point police

ARRESTS — A 51-year-old man was arrested at 11:24 a.m. April 27 for warrants at County Highway 11 and Stewarts Bay Drive in Pequot Lakes.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at 4:25 p.m. April 25 for a probation violation on Fawn Lake Road in Crosslake. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 35-year-old man was arrested at 1:34 a.m. April 30 for domestic assault and a warrant on the 13000 block of County Highway 8 in Nokay Lake Township.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 2:27 a.m. April 29 for domestic assault on the 3800 block of Hubbard Street in Pequot Lakes.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at 9:21 p.m. April 28 for domestic assault on the 8800 block of Stonewood Court in Crow Wing Township.

A 59-year-old woman was arrested at 11:31 a.m. April 26 for domestic assault on the 5600 block of Wildamere Drive in Ideal Township.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary April 25 on the 20000 block of Nokay Lake Road in Deerwood.

THEFTS — Report of a theft May 1 on the 19000 block of County Highway 12 in Ironton.

Report of a theft May 1 on South Koering Road in Fort Ripley.

Report of a theft April 29 on the 18000 block of Elk Street in Trommald.

Report of a theft April 24 on the 43000 block of Highway 6 in Emily.

Little Falls police

THEFTS — Report of a theft April 25 on the 100 block of Ninth Street Southeast.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage April 25 on the 18000 block of Riverwood Drive.

