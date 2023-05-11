Police Blotter - May 11

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 34-year-old man was arrested at 9:29 p.m. May 6 for disorderly conduct on the 15000 block of Audubon Way.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested at 2:52 p.m. May 6 for theft of $383 worth of merchandise at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.

THEFT — Report of a theft of golf carts May 4 on the 8300 block of Highway 210.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 33-year-old man was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday for warrants and possession of an illegal substance on the 300 block of North Fourth Street.

A juvenile was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Monday for threats of violence, domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested at 9:07 p.m. May 7 for possession of a controlled substance, a meth-related crime involving a child, and misdemeanor failure to provide proof of insurance on the 300 block of West Washington Street.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 11:22 a.m. May 7 for threats of violence, obstructing legal process, disorderly conduct and damage to property on the 1400 block of Maple Street.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at 10:26 p.m. May 6 for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order on the 700 block of Kingwood Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 5:14 p.m. May 5 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1100 block of East River Road. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 3:43 a.m. May 3 for possession of a controlled substance and a dangerous weapon on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

THEFTS — Report of a theft May 5 on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

Report of a theft May 3 on the 1900 block of Southeast 13th Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage May 7 on the 100 block of North Ninth Street.

Report of property damage May 5 on the 400 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast.

Breezy Point police

THEFT — Report of a tire theft May 5 on Sand Beach Drive.

Crow Wing County sheriff

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage May 5 on the 17000 block of Emerald Lane in Emily.

THEFTS — Report of a bike theft May 4 on the 17000 block of Terratrac Road in Unorganized Territory.

Report of a vehicle theft May 4 at Acorn Millwork Inc., 25175 Highway 18 in Bay Lake Township.

Little Falls police

ARREST — A 22-year-old man was arrested at 1:36 p.m. April 28 for domestic assault on the 600 block of Lindbergh Drive North.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage May 1 on the 15000 block of 183rd Street.

Report of property damage May 1 on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

Report of property damage April 29 on the 700 block of First Street Northeast.

Report of property damage April 28 on the 700 block of Sixth Street Southwest. Subject was cited.

Morrison County sheriff

ARREST — A 36-year-old man was arrested at 6:56 p.m. May 2 for theft and assault on the 21000 block of Grouse Road in Little Falls.

THEFT — Report of a lawnmower theft April 29 on the 6500 block of Dove Road in Bowlus.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 8:05 p.m. April 26 on the 22000 block of 105th Avenue in Randall.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .