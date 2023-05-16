Police Blotter - May 16

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 28-year-old woman was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Thursday, May 11, for assault and disorderly conduct on the 500 block of North Third Street.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a permit and possession of a firearm by an ineligible individual on the 2100 block of South Sixth Street.

A 59-year-old man was arrested at 1:32 a.m. Thursday for misuse of 911 on the 400 block of River Road.

Read more





A 36-year-old man was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday for disorderly conduct on the 900 block of Washington Street.

THEFT — Report of a theft Wednesday on the 1500 block of Mill Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Saturday on the 700 block of South Seventh Street.

Report of a burglary Thursday on the 400 block of Juniper Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 2:48 a.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Oak Street.

Report of an assault at 12:56 p.m. Friday on the 700 block of South Eighth Street.

Report of a fight at 12:37 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Laurel Street. Subject was cited.

IN CUSTODY:





Crow Wing County sheriff

THEFT — Report of a theft Wednesday on the 9300 block of Highway 169 in Garrison.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage May 9 on the 18000 block of Woodlake Boulevard in Emily.

ADVERTISEMENT

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .