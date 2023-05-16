99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter - May 16

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Police blotter graphic.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 28-year-old woman was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Thursday, May 11, for assault and disorderly conduct on the 500 block of North Third Street.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a permit and possession of a firearm by an ineligible individual on the 2100 block of South Sixth Street.

A 59-year-old man was arrested at 1:32 a.m. Thursday for misuse of 911 on the 400 block of River Road.

Read more

A 36-year-old man was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday for disorderly conduct on the 900 block of Washington Street.

THEFT — Report of a theft Wednesday on the 1500 block of Mill Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Saturday on the 700 block of South Seventh Street.

Report of a burglary Thursday on the 400 block of Juniper Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 2:48 a.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Oak Street.

Report of an assault at 12:56 p.m. Friday on the 700 block of South Eighth Street.

Report of a fight at 12:37 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Laurel Street. Subject was cited.

IN CUSTODY:

Crow Wing County sheriff

THEFT — Report of a theft Wednesday on the 9300 block of Highway 169 in Garrison.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage May 9 on the 18000 block of Woodlake Boulevard in Emily.

ADVERTISEMENT

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Memorial Park parking lot.jpg
Local
Brainerd council strikes down measure allowing alcohol in city parks
May 15, 2023 10:32 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd Fire Department Exterior.JPG
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to shed fire
May 15, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Flames and smoke coming from a home at night.
Local
Mother’s Day fire leaves Brainerd family homeless
May 15, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
072121.N.BD.Smoke1.jpg
Local
MPCA issues air quality alert for May 16
May 15, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Warrior baseball players in action.
Prep
Baseball: Hanson’s walk-off homer completes comeback for Warriors
May 15, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Gallery-Brainerd-Graduation-2021 (44).JPG
Local
Area graduation rates top state average
May 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
051523-glenn-mollette-stop-invasion.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Stop the invasion - before the ship sinks
May 15, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette