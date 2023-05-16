99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Police Blotter - May 17

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:36 AM

Brainerd police

ARREST — A 29-year-old man was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Monday on two Crow Wing County warrants at Southeast 13th Street and Northern Pacific Road. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a theft Monday on the 1000 block of Southeast 13th Street.

Read more

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 49-year-old woman was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Sunday for driving on a revoked license and no insurance at Evergreen Drive and Highway 6 in Emily. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Thursday for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia on the 9300 block of Wild Rice Road in Crow Wing Township. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Saturday on the 3100 block of Lilac Street in Jenkins.

THEFTS — Report of a license plate theft Friday at 70th Avenue and Business 371 in Crow Wing Township.

Report of a theft Friday on the 10000 block of Old Highway 18 in

IN CUSTODY:

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

