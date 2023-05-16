Police Blotter - May 17

Brainerd police

ARREST — A 29-year-old man was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Monday on two Crow Wing County warrants at Southeast 13th Street and Northern Pacific Road. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a theft Monday on the 1000 block of Southeast 13th Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 49-year-old woman was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Sunday for driving on a revoked license and no insurance at Evergreen Drive and Highway 6 in Emily. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Thursday for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia on the 9300 block of Wild Rice Road in Crow Wing Township. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Saturday on the 3100 block of Lilac Street in Jenkins.

THEFTS — Report of a license plate theft Friday at 70th Avenue and Business 371 in Crow Wing Township.

