Police Blotter - May 23

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Baxter police

ARREST — A juvenile was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, for assault on the 14000 block of Baxter Drive.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 22-year-old man was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Thursday for domestic abuse-no contact order violation, driving after suspension and using a false name on the 14000 block of South Sixth Street.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct at Oak and Walnut streets.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Wednesday on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

Report of a theft May 16 on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Wednesday on the 600 block of Laurel Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Wednesday on the 400 block of Juniper Street.

Little Falls police

ARREST — An 83-year-old man was arrested at 11:59 p.m. May 11 for violating a restraining order on the 100 block of 11th Street Southwest.

THEFTS — Report of a theft May 14 on the 300 block of 11th Street Southeast.

Report of a theft May 11 on the 1700 block of Mary Ann Avenue.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 10 p.m. May 11 on the 100 block of Sixth Street Southeast.

IN CUSTODY:

Nisswa police

ARRESTS — A 29-year-old man was arrested at 8:06 p.m. May 14 for violating a domestic abuse-no contact order at Clark Lake Road and Highway 371.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 12:32 a.m. May 14 on the 25000 block of Murray Road.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
