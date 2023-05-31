Police Blotter - May 25

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 53-year-old woman was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, May 25, for assault and disorderly conduct on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Thursday for theft and drug possession on the 14000 block of Dellwood Drive.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Thursday at Fuschia Drive and Land O Lakes Road.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 24-year-old woman was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Monday for violating a domestic assault no-contact order on the 800 block of Washington Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Sunday on a Crow Wing County warrant on the 600 block of E Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Monday on the 500 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 400 block of West Washington Street.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 400 block of South Sixth Street. Subject was cited.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Saturday on the 600 block of Willow Street.

Report of property damage Saturday on the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast.

Report of property damage Thursday on the 700 block of Southwest Fifth Street.

Breezy Point police

THEFT — Report of a vehicle theft Monday on North Spruce Drive.

Crosby police

ARRESTS — Thursday a report of a 32-year-old woman who was arrested for domestic assault and driving while intoxicated.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on a Crow Wing County warrant.

Little Falls police

THEFTS — Report of a theft May 23 on the 1300 block of First Avenue Northeast.

Report of a bike theft May 23 on the 400 block of Second Avenue Southeast.

Report of a package theft May 21 on the 900 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast.

