Police blotter - May 27

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 22-year-old man was arrested at 3:17 p.m. May 20 for threats of violence, assault, domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 600 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at 1:15 p.m. May 20 for threats of violence and disorderly conduct on the 1300 block of Pine Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Tuesday on the 400 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast. Subject was cited.

Report of a theft May 21 on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

Report of a bicycle theft May 21 on the 1300 block of South Seventh Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Wednesday on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

Report of property damage Monday on the 300 block of F Street Northeast.

Breezy Point police

ARREST — A 41-year-old man was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Friday for fleeing in a motor vehicle and driving while impaired at County Highway 13 and Sunset Valley Road in Nisswa.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 44-year-old man was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Friday for the sale and possession of an illegal substance on the 900 block of Brook Street in Brainerd.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Friday on the 13000 block of Butternut Road in Long Lake Township.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage May 21 on the 700 block of North Ninth Street.

Morrison County sheriff

ARREST — A 46-year-old man was arrested at 8:27 p.m. May 21 for domestic assault on the 100 block of Maplewood Drive in Randall.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage May 21 on the 16000 block of 133rd Street in Little Falls.

THEFTS — Report of a canoe theft Monday on the 3500 block of Pine View Boulevard in Motley.

