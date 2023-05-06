Police Blotter - May 6

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 31-year-old man was arrested at 6:49 p.m. April 23 for violating a domestic abuse-no contact order on the 2800 block of Addison Avenue.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at 3 p.m. April 23 for violating the conditions of release, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 600 block of Oak Street.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested at 12:53 p.m. April 23 for disorderly conduct and obstruction on the 100 block of Second Avenue Northeast.

THEFT — Report of a theft April 21 on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage April 25 on the 2800 block of Blair Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

Baxter police

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 7:57 p.m. April 23 on the 14000 block of Broadmoor Drive.

THEFT — Report of a theft of $132 in merchandise April 23 at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road. Subject was cited.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of multiple vehicles being shot with a BB gun April 22 on the 8400 block of Highway 210.

Breezy Point police

ARREST — A 42-year-old man was arrested at 8:16 a.m. April 23 for damage to property and disorderly conduct on the 30000 block of Airport Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

IN CUSTODY:





Crow Wing County sheriff

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 10:51 p.m. April 21 on the 18000 block of Highway 371 in Unorganized Territory.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested at 6:10 p.m. April 20 for violating an order of protection on the 10000 block of Business 371 in Crow Wing Township.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage April 20 on the 21000 block of County Highway 1.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .