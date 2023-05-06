Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter - May 6

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:00 AM

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 31-year-old man was arrested at 6:49 p.m. April 23 for violating a domestic abuse-no contact order on the 2800 block of Addison Avenue.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at 3 p.m. April 23 for violating the conditions of release, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 600 block of Oak Street.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested at 12:53 p.m. April 23 for disorderly conduct and obstruction on the 100 block of Second Avenue Northeast.

THEFT — Report of a theft April 21 on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage April 25 on the 2800 block of Blair Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

Baxter police

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 7:57 p.m. April 23 on the 14000 block of Broadmoor Drive.

THEFT — Report of a theft of $132 in merchandise April 23 at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road. Subject was cited.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of multiple vehicles being shot with a BB gun April 22 on the 8400 block of Highway 210.

Breezy Point police

ARREST — A 42-year-old man was arrested at 8:16 a.m. April 23 for damage to property and disorderly conduct on the 30000 block of Airport Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

IN CUSTODY:

Crow Wing County sheriff

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 10:51 p.m. April 21 on the 18000 block of Highway 371 in Unorganized Territory.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested at 6:10 p.m. April 20 for violating an order of protection on the 10000 block of Business 371 in Crow Wing Township.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage April 20 on the 21000 block of County Highway 1.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A rolled newspaper as a logo
Local
Crow Wing Energized offers several events for Mental Health Awareness Month
May 05, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Stare Science Fair
Local
Stȃre students show off work at science fair
May 05, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board to meet May 9
May 05, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Wieland
Prep
Softball: Warriors record sweep of Lumberjacks
May 04, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
vehicles driving on the road.
Local
Council receives estimate for Highway 210 pedestrian bridge
May 04, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Trailer on street - north Brainerd
Local
Public to weigh in on on-street trailer parking regulations
May 05, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke