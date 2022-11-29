Police Blotter - Nov. 29

Baxter police

THEFTS — Report of a safe theft Nov. 21 on the 13000 block of Berrywood Drive.

Report of a theft Nov. 21 on the 6800 block of Foley Road.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 42-year-old woman was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Nov. 22 on three warrants at 12th Avenue Northeast and K Street. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 22 for driving while intoxicated, driving on a canceled license, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Eighth Avenue Northeast and Highway 25. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Nov. 22 on multiple warrants at North Eighth Street and Front Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Nov. 22 on the 500 block of Northwest Fourth Street.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 1:29 p.m. Nov. 22 on South Fifth Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Nov. 22 on the 400 block of North Seventh Street.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .