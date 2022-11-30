Police Blotter - Nov. 30

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 26-year-old man was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, for driving on a revoked license and no insurance on the 7900 block of Highway 210. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Nov. 23 for theft on the 7900 block of Excelsior Road.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Nov. 23 on a warrant on the 7900 block of Excelsior Road. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a theft Nov. 22 on the 7800 block of Excelsior Road. Subject was cited.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 40-year-old man was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Friday for domestic assault, disorderly conduct and assault on the 700 block of Laurel Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Friday for assault on the 600 block of Washington Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Thursday for violating an order of protection on the 900 block of Fir Street.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Thursday for a warrant, providing a false name and no proof of insurance at Highway 25 and Eighth Avenue. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Monday on the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft Saturday on the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 900 block of I Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of a hit and run Saturday on the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast.

Report of property damage Thursday on the 1200 block of Pine Street.

Breezy Point police

ARREST — A 19-year-old woman was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Nov. 21 for multiple controlled substance violations at County Highway 4 and Breezy Point Drive.

Crosby police

ARREST — A 36-year-old woman was arrested at 3:43 p.m. Saturday for assault and domestic assault. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Morrison County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 42-year-old man was arrested at 6:18 p.m. Nov. 22 for violating a restraining order on the 26000 block of 93rd Street in Pierz.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Nov. 18 on a warrant on the 300 block of 12th Street Northeast in Little Falls. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Morrison County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a vehicle theft Nov. 19 on the 8100 block of 110th Street in Little Falls.

Report of a theft Nov. 19 at 90th Street and 90th Avenue in Little Falls.

Report of an ATV theft Nov. 17 on the 1500 block of 215th Street in Randall.

DISTURBANCE — Report of a mailbox being painted pink on the 20000 block of Elm Road in Little Falls.

Pequot Lakes police

ARREST — A 47-year-old man was arrested at 4:13 a.m. Saturday for domestic assault on Olson Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .