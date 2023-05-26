Portion of Cypress Drive to close to traffic May 30

BAXTER — Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, Cypress Drive is planned to be closed to all traffic south of College Drive to Hinckley Road for street and underground utility construction.

Access to businesses west of Cypress Drive will be by Douglas Fir Drive and Hastings Road. Access to the Berrywood and Cypress Court Apartments will be from the east by Berrywood Drive and Hinckley Road.

Signs will be in place notifying the public of the construction activities and provided access routes. The city of Baxter urges motorists to drive with caution in the work zone area.

Contact Short Elliott Hendrickson consulting engineer Scott Hedlund at 218-855-1705, or Widseth construction engineer Alex Bitter at 218-316-3627 for questions or concerns. The 24-hour emergency contact for the construction prime contractor is Kraemer Trucking and Excavating Inc., and the project manager is Mitch Torborg, who can be reached at 320-249-5621.