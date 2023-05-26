99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Portion of Cypress Drive to close to traffic May 30

Signing will be in place notifying the public of the construction activities and provided access routes.

A Cypress Drive road sign
Plans are to close portions of Cypress Drive in Baxter for street and underground utility construction.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:40 AM

BAXTER — Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, Cypress Drive is planned to be closed to all traffic south of College Drive to Hinckley Road for street and underground utility construction.

Access to businesses west of Cypress Drive will be by Douglas Fir Drive and Hastings Road. Access to the Berrywood and Cypress Court Apartments will be from the east by Berrywood Drive and Hinckley Road.

Signs will be in place notifying the public of the construction activities and provided access routes. The city of Baxter urges motorists to drive with caution in the work zone area.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Contact Short Elliott Hendrickson consulting engineer Scott Hedlund at 218-855-1705, or Widseth construction engineer Alex Bitter at 218-316-3627 for questions or concerns. The 24-hour emergency contact for the construction prime contractor is Kraemer Trucking and Excavating Inc., and the project manager is Mitch Torborg, who can be reached at 320-249-5621.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

