Power boats race on Serpent Lake in Crosby
The annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races make waves by Crosby's Memorial Park.
1/14: Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
2/14: Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
3/14: Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
4/14: Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
5/14: Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
6/14: Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
7/14: Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
8/14: Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
9/14: Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
10/14: Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
11/14: Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
12/14: Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
13/14: Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
14/14: Power boats race around a course on Serpent Lake on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the annual Serpent Lake Power Boat Races by Crosby's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association and the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
ADVERTISEMENT