Project to restore jack pine savanna in Baxter moves forward

BAXTER — An environmental improvement project at Mississippi Overlook is moving forward.

A jack pine savanna restoration received approval from the Baxter City Council in August. The city approved a cooperative agreement with Great River Greening for environmental projects at the city’s Mississippi River Overlook Park . The proposed project would restore a jack pine savanna and remove invasive buckthorn. The site is located on the east side of the original 60-acre Mississippi River Overlook Park.

MIssissippi Overlook Park, 6005 Oakdale Road, is on the bank of the river and with wooded acreage, has canoe access, picnic tables, portable restrooms and wood-chip trails.<br/><br/><br/> Contributed / City of Baxter

The city reported staff members have been communicating with Great River Greening for the past couple of years to consider potential environmental improvement projects in Baxter. Great River Greening is a nonprofit conservation organization based in St. Paul. The organization received grant funding of $731,000 through the Minnesota and Environmental Natural Resources Trust Fund for Camp Ripley Sentinel Landscape Forest Restoration and Enhancements with Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District.

The funding is for restoration/enhancement improvement projects on public lands. Of that, $731,000, a sub-award of $262,500 was named to Great River Greening for restoration/enhancement of public lands including volunteer engagement.

Great River Greening would contribute $38,000 to the partnership project with the city and Baxter would provide a value of $5,000 of in-kind contributions.

Baxter Community Development Director Josh Doty said the worthwhile project would help restore native plants and habitat to the site. The Nature Conservancy notes the Northland Arboretum is home to one of a handful of jack pine savannas remaining in the state with prairie plants and grasses.

The project would cut 50%-90% of the jack pine trees within a specified area and then the site would receive plug planting of native plants as needed for the restoration area, the city reported. Non-native plants found on the fire break trails would be sprayed. The DNR describes jack pine trees as hardy with an ability to thrive on soil that is too poor for red or white pine and in abundance in north-central and northeastern parts of the state.

“After the City became owners of the Mississippi River Overlook Park property , Central Lakes College Students have been completing Natural Resources field work on the property,” the city reported. “This partnership allows college students to further their education near the college. CLC staff has shared various field data with the City that has been collected on the property.” The field data collected included invasive species, specifically buckthorn, found on the property, and the data was verified by Great River Greening environmental staff.

“The project includes cutting the buckthorn and chemically treating the stumps to kill the plant,” city staff reported in a written document to the council providing background information. “Buckthorn is a non-native understory shrub that spreads, and crowds out native plant communities.”

As part of the city’s in-kind contribution to the agreement, the park maintenance department planned to assist in hauling the cut jack pine trees to a staging area where they would be turned into wood chips for use on the fire break trails.

In addition, staff is expected to help with access needed for the buckthorn removal part of the project.

“Lastly, the city will assist with advertising the project, contacting adjacent landowners and documenting time for reporting purposes relating to the grant dollars,” staff reported.

The council approved the agreement without comment earlier this month.

