Projected snowfall total drops for lakes area in winter storm forecast

BRAINERD — The path of Minnesota’s first expected winter storm of 2023 shifted to the south, dropping the possible snow totals for the Brainerd lakes area.

In a Sunday, Jan. 1, afternoon update, the National Weather Service in Duluth said the area of greatest uncertainty for snow is the Brainerd lakes area to the Twin Ports, with 1 to 4 inches possible 6 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Changes in the forecast include a later start time and decreased ice amounts across the region.

Here's a look at the latest forecast update for our upcoming winter storm.



-NW WI: heaviest snow and best chance for wintry mix/ice. Snow will be on the heavy and wet side.

-NE MN: high uncertainty from Brainerd to Duluth with some snow expected, little elsewhere. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ADjtob1LII — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) January 1, 2023

A winter storm watch is in effect late Monday night through Tuesday evening for Aitkin and Crow Wing counties and the tribal lands of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. A winter weather advisory for Mille Lacs and Morrison counties for the same time period predicts 4-7 inches of snow, while Todd County may see 2-4 inches.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for light snow or a light wintry mix may possibly develop over southern portions of the Northland as early as Monday afternoon and evening, moving north overnight.

The snow and a wintry mix will likely continue Tuesday morning over northwest Wisconsin and east-central Minnesota before becoming all snow Tuesday afternoon and increasing in intensity. The heaviest snow is expected through the day Tuesday.

Much of northeastern Minnesota may see no snow from the storm.

“Area of greatest uncertainty is from the Brainerd Lakes to Twin Ports, which will be along the northern edge of a tight gradient in snowfall. Slight shifts in storm track will make a big difference in snowfall for these areas,” the weather service reported.

“Northwest Wisconsin and east-central Minnesota are most likely to receive the heaviest snow and some ice accumulation. Ice amounts have decreased. Additional changes to the storm track are still possible.”