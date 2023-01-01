99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Projected snowfall total drops for lakes area in winter storm forecast

Changes in the forecast include a later start time and decreased ice amounts across the region.

Snowfall totals map of northeastern Minnesota
Possible snowfall totals in a winter storm watch for northeastern Minnesota were adjusted downward Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, 2023, by the National Weather Service in Duluth after the storm's path shifted southward.
Contributed / National Weather Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 01, 2023 05:24 PM
BRAINERD — The path of Minnesota’s first expected winter storm of 2023 shifted to the south, dropping the possible snow totals for the Brainerd lakes area.

In a Sunday, Jan. 1, afternoon update, the National Weather Service in Duluth said the area of greatest uncertainty for snow is the Brainerd lakes area to the Twin Ports, with 1 to 4 inches possible 6 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Changes in the forecast include a later start time and decreased ice amounts across the region.

A winter storm watch is in effect late Monday night through Tuesday evening for Aitkin and Crow Wing counties and the tribal lands of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. A winter weather advisory for Mille Lacs and Morrison counties for the same time period predicts 4-7 inches of snow, while Todd County may see 2-4 inches.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for light snow or a light wintry mix may possibly develop over southern portions of the Northland as early as Monday afternoon and evening, moving north overnight.

The snow and a wintry mix will likely continue Tuesday morning over northwest Wisconsin and east-central Minnesota before becoming all snow Tuesday afternoon and increasing in intensity. The heaviest snow is expected through the day Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Much of northeastern Minnesota may see no snow from the storm.

“Area of greatest uncertainty is from the Brainerd Lakes to Twin Ports, which will be along the northern edge of a tight gradient in snowfall. Slight shifts in storm track will make a big difference in snowfall for these areas,” the weather service reported.

“Northwest Wisconsin and east-central Minnesota are most likely to receive the heaviest snow and some ice accumulation. Ice amounts have decreased. Additional changes to the storm track are still possible.”

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
