Property values, higher expenses to drive 2024 Brainerd tax levy

BRAINERD — Higher property values and increasing costs for services and supplies will drive Brainerd’s 2024 property tax levy.

Council members heard during a budget workshop Monday, Aug. 28, they would have to raise the tax levy by about 8% over this year for a perfectly balanced budget at this time, but that’s not the route staff is recommending.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Finance Director Connie Hillman said there are still many unknowns and changing numbers that will likely impact the final levy.

An estimated 13.56% increase in the city’s tax capacity could be part of the driving force behind a higher levy.

The tax capacity for each property is based on the taxable market value, which equals the property’s estimated market value minus any tax exemptions, deferrals or value exclusions — like a homestead market exclusion. To determine the tax capacity, the taxable market value is then multiplied by the property’s classification rate, which is set by the state and differs based on how the property is used — residential, commercial, agricultural, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

The estimated tax capacity increase is based on preliminary data from the county, along with Hillman’s own calculations. The actual numbers from the county will come in November, after the city sets its preliminary 2024 levy.

The increase in estimated market values of properties does not mean more tax income for the city, Hillman noted. That change only changes how the levy is divided among taxpayers. The only way for the city to increase its revenue is to increase the levy.

Changes in spending

More Brainerd City Council coverage





Based on preliminary numbers, Hillman estimates the following spending increases, impacting the budget:

Personnel services, due to moving from 25.5 sworn police officers to 27, and increased employee insurance and workers compensation rates. These numbers are subject to change in the coming months.

Price increases for supplies like salt, sand, motor oil and fuel.

Service increases for computer support and the misdemeanor prosecutor attorney agreement.

Changes in revenue

Hillman also highlighted expected changes to the city’s revenue for 2024, including:

Estimated increase in licenses and permits, resulting from the Country Manor project and possibly the downtown Thrifty White development.

Increase in Local Government Aid funding.

Increase in service charges for fire areas.

The preliminary levy

The council must set its preliminary levy by the end of September.

According to preliminary numbers Hillman presented Monday, the council would need to set its 2024 tax levy at $6,958,238, an increase of $514,738 — or 7.99% — over 2023.

The numbers are expected to change, though, based on results of a compensation and classification study the council members will hear the results of during a workshop on Sept. 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council members opted to meet for another budget workshop at 6 p.m. Sept. 13, to review the budget with updated numbers from the compensation study.

The council is expected to then adopt the preliminary levy at its regular meeting Sept. 18, but members could schedule a special meeting after that if they choose.

The final levy will be set in December and can be lower, but not higher, than the preliminary levy.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .