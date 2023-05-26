99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Public asked to name Brainerd’s new snowplow

The new snowplow will replace the previously named Cousin Eddie.

A snowplow moves snow in a storm
A city of Brainerd snowplow moves snow Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, during a winter storm.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — Even though temperatures look to hit the 80-degree mark this weekend, Brainerd city staff members are thinking about snow.

More specifically, they’re thinking about snowplows and their names.

The city announced earlier this week the retirement of one of its dump/plow trucks, named Cousin Eddie.

In a campaign in 2021, city officials asked the public to name their snowplows and other winter street equipment. The project was meant to be a fun task for the community while also promoting safety around plow trucks.

With Cousin Eddie’s retirement, the city now has a new plow that needs a new name.

More Brainerd City Council coverage

“‘Cousin Eddie’ has performed his service well and has reached a most-deserved retirement. With his replacement, we are looking for residents to name the new truck,” the city wrote on its Facebook page.

Anyone can submit name suggestions online at arcg.is/reyzP before 5 p.m. June 5. After the entry period closes, members of the public will be able to vote on their favorites.

The new plow will join already-named Kirby Truckkett, Spirit of Carl Showalter, Snokyo Drift, Sir Plows-A-Lot, And Broom Goes the Dynamite, Slim Grady and Frank the Tank.

By Dispatch staff report
