News | Local
News reporting
Public hearing set on Tri-County Health Care’s relocation of services in Wadena

Tri-County Health Care hospital intends to move from 415 Jefferson St. N, Wadena, to 421 11th St. NW, Wadena, beginning March 24.

By Dispatch staff report
January 08, 2023 05:27 AM
WADENA — A public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 11 for the relocation of Tri-County Health Care’s services in Wadena to a new location in Wadena.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Health Regulation Division will provide a forum for the greater Wadena community to discuss the relocation of services for Tri-County Health Care hospital from 415 Jefferson St. N, Wadena, to 421 11th St. NW, Wadena, beginning March 24.

With the new location, Tri-County Health Care will get a new name to become Astera Health.

All health care services will remain the same and relocate to the new facility including inpatient, outpatient, surgery, emergency department, clinic, lab, radiology, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. Some administrative services will remain in the existing building. There will be no reduction of services, Tri-County reported.

Participants can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams Event Information at Tri-County Hospital/Astera Health public hearing at https://bit.ly/3WNyvej or by calling 1-651-395-7448 and using the access code 575 821 586.

Those interested can provide comments or questions on the state health department website at Tri-County Hospital Public Hearing page at https://bit.ly/3GFuaUK by Jan. 10.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. More detail is available at Minnesota Statutes Sec. 31 .

