News Local

Public hearing set Thursday for South Forestview project

Streets involved with the project include: Forestview Drive, south of River Vista Drive; Maryland Road; River Vista Drive; River Vista Court; Medford Road; Riverwood Road; and Parkview Circle.

2835215+0921_baxter-city-hall-sign.jpg
Baxter City Hall
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:57 AM

BAXTER — A public hearing for the $8.9 million 2024 Forestview Improvements Project is set at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Baxter City Hall.

The city looked at a draft feasibility study for the project at two meetings in June in addition to a neighborhood meeting on June 29 and the council received the feasibility report in July. The improvement project includes sanitary sewer, water distribution piping, streets, stormwater, bike lanes, street lights, and bike and pedestrian trails. The residences currently have private wells and septic systems. Some systems are expected to be outdated and not up to current standards while others may have been more recently installed. There are no known contamination issues from failing systems. Some systems are expected to be outdated and not up to current standards while others may have been more recently installed, but the feasibility study noted there are no known contamination issues from failing systems.

A map showing the South Forestview Project area along the Mississippi River
The proposed project would cover about 2 miles of city streets and includes 108 parcels, which are zoned low density residential and two parcels zoned for public benefit.
Contributed / City of Baxter

The project would cover about 2 miles of city streets and includes 108 parcels, which are zoned low density residential and two parcels zoned for public benefit, with Riverside Park there and a future park planned south of Maryland Road. Eighty of the lots are developed. Others have the potential to be split into several lots.

On street and off street trail improvements are proposed connecting the neighborhood to the Paul Bunyan State Trail and future proposed trail segments.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Streets are 24-26 feet wide and were paved between 1986 and 1997. The city reports the streets are in poor condition. A pavement evaluation last year found road segments on streets with an existing 66-foot right-of-way that require reconstruction.

The feasibility study reported there is a gravel surfaced trail corridor at the western end of Maryland Road that was constructed with the 2020 North Forestview Improvements that extends north to Fuschia Drive. This corridor is planned to be paved as part of the future realignment of the Paul Bunyan State Trail through Baxter.

Other feasibility report findings:

The existing trail along Forestview Drive is proposed to be removed. On-road bike lanes would be striped 5 feet wide on both sides of Forestview Drive from the intersection with River Vista Drive to the cul de sac at its southern extents. At the south end of Forestview Drive a trailhead parking area and trail connection is proposed to be constructed.

A trail is proposed to be constructed northeasterly through the wooded city owned parcel to connect with Maryland Road at the junction of the previously constructed trail corridor. The trail surface is proposed to be constructed 24-feet wide to be used as a temporary road for local traffic during construction. After construction, the trail would be narrowed to about 12-feet wide.

The city will pay for the trail construction, estimated at $400,680 and lighting, estimated to be $40,320.

The city would pay 72% of sanitary sewer with 28% assessed. Total cost is estimated to be $2.8 million with $812,592 to be assessed. The proposed sanitary sewer assessment fee in 2024 is $5,566 per equivalent residential unit, plus a $600 sewer access charge when a new system is connected. The proposed water assessment rate for 2024 is $5,556 per equivalent residential unit with each property also charged a fixed water access charge of $600 at the time of connection to the new system.

For the totals, of the $8,901,900 project cost, assessments are estimated to be $2,603,040 with the estimated city cost of $6,298,860.

By Dispatch staff report
