Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Public to weigh in on on-street trailer parking regulations

A public hearing is set for 7:30 p.m. May 15.

Trailer on street - north Brainerd
Brainerd city officials are reviewing guidelines for on-street parking for trailers during winter months.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Today at 6:30 AM

BRAINERD — A public hearing is set May 15 on new regulations for parking trailers on public streets in Brainerd.

Right now, vehicles — including trailers and RVs — cannot be parked on the street for more than 48 continuous hours. After that time, they must be moved at least three blocks away and cannot return for another 48 hours.

City staff said unattended trailers not following these guidelines created hardships this year for the streets maintenance department in terms of snow removal and street sweeping.

The City Council’s Safety and Public Works Committee discussed the issue last month , resulting in a proposed ordinance that would prohibit unattended trailers — those unattached to vehicles — from being parked on the street from Nov. 1 through March 31.

A public hearing on the issue will take place at the council’s next regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. May 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other business May 1, the council:

Approved seasonal hires: Audrey Breen, concession stand worker, $15.50 per hour; Gillian Middagh, concession stand worker, $15 per hour; Katie Brietback, concession stand worker, $16 per hour; Donovan Jensen, Mary Waytashek, Larry Eckel and Pamela Hayes, adult softball umpires, $32 per game.

Restructured Brainerd Public Utilities, appointing Todd Wicklund as the director, eliminating the superintendent and finance director/secretary positions and creating a finance manager position.

More Brainerd City Council coverage

Approved a street closure application for the Central Lakes College Mental Health Awareness 5K run, set from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6. A portion of East River Road will be closed for the event.

Approved an event application for the annual Corpus Christi procession, hosted by St. Francis and St. Andrew’s Catholic churches 3-4:30 p.m. June 11. The route will use Juniper, North Eighth and Willow streets.

Awarded a bid for the Graydon Avenue outfall repair project to DeChantal Excavating, in the amount of $51,971. The project will repair a failing corrugated metal pipe and outfall adjacent to Graydon Avenue about 400 feet east of Woodcrest Road.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Accepted the resignation of Theresa Woodward from the Planning Commission.

Scheduled a joint workshop with the Brainerd Public Utilities Commission for 6 p.m. June 26. The location has yet to be determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What To Read Next
The Bent Pine - Mariia Kharytonova
Local
CLC students, staff showcase art in student-run literary journal
May 05, 2023 06:25 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People gather to pray during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Brainerd.
Local
National Day of Prayer
May 04, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Firefighters work to extinguish flames at the site of a cabin destroyed in the midst of a wildfire
Local
Minnesota ramps up wildfire restrictions
May 04, 2023 05:46 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Law enforcement looks for man who jumped.
Local
UPDATE: Boy suffers no serious injuries after jumping off Laurel Street bridge
May 02, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
vehicles driving on the road.
Local
Council receives estimate for Highway 210 pedestrian bridge
May 04, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Baxter City Council members sit behind the council desk in city hall.
Local
Baxter looks to make changes to hunting map
May 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson