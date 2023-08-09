Public to weigh in on proposed marijuana rules in Brainerd

BRAINERD — The public will have a chance to weigh in on proposed cannabis regulations in Brainerd.

The City Council set a public hearing for Aug. 21 to hear feedback on a proposal that would ban marijuana from being smoked in public places.

Council members reviewed a proposed ordinance during their meeting Monday, Aug. 7. Under the ordinance, no one would be allowed to smoke or vape cannabis or hemp-derived products in any public place, which includes city parks, trails, streets and sidewalks.

The proposal also states no one is allowed to smoke or vape cannabis products in an area where the smoke, aerosol or vapor would be inhaled by a minor, which is in line with state statute.

When state legislators approved the legalization of marijuana earlier this year, they gave local government units stricter authority, allowing them to establish a petty misdemeanor offense for the use of cannabis in public places.

Brainerd officials began the discussion at the Parks Board level, when members agreed last month they do not want to see marijuana being smoked in the city’s parks. Under the council member direction, city staff added public streets and sidewalks to the ordinance.

The ordinance does not, however, prohibit the consumption of edible cannabis products in public.

Council members unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance Monday, with very little comment when Council President Kelly Bevans asked if there were questions for staff.

“Are we married to creating chapter 16 and 1600?” council member Gabe Johnson asked, referring to the numbers under which the new ordinance would be filed. “Or could we, like, create chapter 420 or something?”

“Good point,” Bevans said. “Any legitimate questions?”

There was no other discussion.

The council received at least one public comment on the issue so far, in the form of an email to Bevans from resident Jim Knudsen. He emailed Bevans July 31 asking if the council would be considering a new law regarding cannabis.

“The smell of that stuff is so disgusting and it permeates clothes and vehicles. I would hate to be at a Lum Park gathering or at the new River park or ANY city park and have to smell someone toking their ‘new legal’ pot,” Knudsen wrote. “I would strongly urge city council to outlaw smoking cannabis on any city street, sidewalk or in any city park.”

The rest of the public will have the opportunity to weigh in during a public hearing on the matter during the council’s regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at City Hall.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .