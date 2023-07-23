Public transit fares rise, some will no longer get service

BRAINERD — Christopher Henning, an amputee who uses a wheelchair, has used the public transit bus for two years to get to medical appointments.

When the transit service called him recently to say they were discontinuing the service that came to his home on St. Mathias Road just south of Brainerd, he was surprised.

"I expected it to go up," he said of bus fares. "But I didn't expect them to do away with the whole program altogether."

Henning accessed the bus service through the dial-a-ride option, calling in advance to get picked up for medical appointments. He said he loves his St. Mathias country home where his grandchildren visit him, but now he isn’t sure he can stay there.

"There is the possibility I'll have to sell my house, which is terrible," he said. "... I think the public needs to know what is going on."

ADVERTISEMENT

Henning followed discussion with recommendations by Brainerd’s Transportation Advisory Committee to reduce service in Crow Wing County and end service to Pine River to reduce costs when the public transit service was facing funding shortfalls. Discussions were to reduce trips to Pequot Lakes and Crosby, but Henning didn’t expect the service to stop for all other locations. He also expected to pay more. Henning, 64, and retired from the fire service out West, uses Instacart and online services for deliveries and things he needs. He needs a medical van or a vehicle with a lift to accommodate his wheelchair to get to appointments. Self-insured, he said getting service from a medical van would cost him more than $60 per trip. Now as of August, Henning expects to no longer have the service he depends upon. Just thinking about moving is causing more stress, he said.

"It's a crying shame," he said, adding he advises people to go to the Tuesday, July 25, Crow Wing County Board meeting and speak up during open forum about the decision to discontinue service in rural Crow Wing County.

More Brainerd City Council coverage





Commissioner Paul Koering also spoke with Henning and noted there was some confusion as to whether the vote to reduce the number of times the bus serves Pequot Lakes and Crosby also eliminated Dial-A-Ride in the county, but he confirmed that for Henning. Koering said he understands it’s a difficult situation, but it also comes down to the question of how much should the government provide. Koering said he is not willing to tax everyone via property taxes to subsidize the service.

“It's a tough deal. I, you know, I’ve got a heart too and I completely understand where he's coming from,” Koering said of Henning. Koering said it may mean moving into Brainerd to be closer to services.

This service costs money. We all know that. And at this time, I feel that $4 and $8 fares are just going to affect people too much that don’t have any other options. Jeff Czeczok, Brainerd City Council member

Commissioners Doug Houge and Board Chair Rosemary Franzen said they haven’t heard from people about the change in service or stopping Dial-a-Ride options in the county. Reducing the routes, increasing the fares and eliminating services were recommendations from the transportation committee, Franzen said, adding that is what the board unanimously voted to approve. Commissioner Jon Lubke said he is still learning about all the services and researched Dial-a-Ride information when he responded to a concerned resident.

“Well, if we're not getting the funds to do that, and they're reducing those funds, we raise the rates,” Lubke said of the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which pays the majority of the costs. “And that isn't going to be enough. We have to reduce the services.”

Lubke wondered if there was a way to bridge the gap for those who need the service with volunteers or a church service. Lubke also wondered if some of the other municipalities couldn’t offer some financial support for the service beyond Brainerd and Baxter.

Lubke also sits on the Minnesota Council on Aging noting the conversation there is about keeping people in their own homes and then there are people who don’t drive who need to get groceries or to appointments. After talking to the lady, Lubke said he was ready to go and pick her up himself when she needed a ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m trying to find solutions,” Lubke said.

A Crow Wing County Public Transit bus in 2016 pulls up on South Fifth Street in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch file photo

Commissioner Steve Barrows said MnDOT, which controls the purse strings, should be looking at Greater Minnesota where there is a greater need even though the population is less than the metro area. Barrows said with the county’s vote to reduce service it was his understanding Dial-a-Ride would stay within Brainerd and Baxter only. Unfortunately, Barrows said, that means someone 200 feet outside those lines won’t receive service.

“And that's a problem,” Barrows said. “But there isn't a good solution either, to be honest. But it's worth listening to. And it's worth documenting what people have to say and their concerns.”

Then, Barrows said, they can convey those to MnDOT. For the local jurisdictions, Barrows said the idea was always to stay budget neutral in providing a public transit service.

It's a terrible issue to have to deal with because there are going to be winners and losers, Barrows said. “Government is always in that position.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Brainerd raises transit fares

Public transit fares in Brainerd will rise beginning Aug. 21.

The cost of a ride within Brainerd city limits will increase from $2.25 to $3 each way, while same-day rides will go from $4.50 to $6 to help compensate for funding shortfalls in past couple years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public transit system is a public cooperative among Brainerd, Baxter, Crow Wing County and until recently Pine River. The Minnesota Department of Transportation covers the majority of the costs, but after funding the system at 95% in 2023, MnDOT plans to decrease that funding to 92% of costs in 2024 and 85% for subsequent years, provided none of those years exceeds a set percentage increase of the state/federal grant amount from the previous year. Under the current contract with Blue Sky Transit, Brainerd pays the highest share of the remaining costs at 46%, followed by Crow Wing County at 35%, Baxter at 12% and Pine River at 7%.

City staff also assume the contract with Blue Sky Transit — which expires mid-2024 — will increase in cost, but the amount is unknown.

The fare increases Brainerd City Council members approved Monday, July 17, are smaller than staff recommendations of $4 for regular rides and $8 for same-day service.

“This service costs money. We all know that,” Czeczok said. “And at this time, I feel that $4 and $8 fares are just going to affect people too much that don’t have any other options. And I know we have to cover our costs to some degree, and I feel this is more of a compromise fare increase. “

There is the possibility I'll have to sell my house, which is terrible ... I think the public needs to know what is going on. Christopher Henning, Crow Wing County resident

Czeczok proposed the increases Monday after a split vote at the previous City Council meeting forwarded the measure on to be discussed again with the full council. He previously spoke of the financial hardship an increase like that recommended by staff would have on those who regularly use transit, as finances are typically pretty tight for many of those users.

He added that rates already increased earlier this year, when rides within the city increased from $1.25 to $2.25 each way.

Council member Mike O’Day asked where the extra funding would come from for the transit system if the council approved Czeczok’s proposed rates instead of those recommended by staff. With only a small amount of money in the transit fund balance right now, City Engineer/Public Works Director Jessie Dehn said the rest would have to come from the city’s general fund.

Before the measure went before the full council Monday, council member Tiffany Stenglein said during the council’s Safety and Public Works Committee she’d be interested in hearing what everyone had to say about potentially using tax levy dollars to subsidize the transit system. That idea is one Czeczok mentioned earlier this month and one Stenglein said she was open to hearing more about if others were also interested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And Connie didn’t throw up when I asked her about it,” Stenglein said with a laugh, referring to City Finance Director Connie Hillman.

With very rough estimates, Dehn said July 3 he believes the city would likely need to levy around $80,000 for the transit system if rates were to stay at $2.25 and $4.50.

Council member Gabe Johnson, who was not present for the July 3 vote, said he had been ready Monday to vote against the increase to $4 and $8 but was OK with Czeczok’s recommendation.

“It’s public transportation, so I don’t want to squeeze people, you know, try to turn this into a profitable venture,” Johnson said. “But I also don’t want to use any levy dollars. It should be able to fund itself.”

The recommendations for the increase came from city staff based on a transit cost analysis done in April. The city’s Transportation Advisory Committee did not make any formal recommendations about fare increases, as Dehn said members wanted to leave that decision up to each individual entity.

Johnson took issue with that decision, noting committee members did make a recommendation on the transit contract in 2021 , urging the council to choose the more expensive of two options.

“I don’t get how the Transportation Advisory Committee can so confidently demand that the City Council go with the high bidder for busing services, but when it comes time to pay for that high bidder, they can’t make a decision, and they’re gonna put it off on the city council?” Johnson said. “Very disappointed in that committee. Not quite sure what purpose they serve at this point if they can’t make a recommendation.”

The council was not obligated to approve the transit contract recommended by the committee but agreed 4-2 to a $3.59 million contract with Blue Earth Blue Sky, owned by Minneapolis-based Jefferson Lines. The other option was Brainerd Bus Lines, also known as Reichert Bus Service, with a contract proposal more than $1.2 million cheaper. Johnson and Stenglein opposed the measure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the cost analysis included in the council’s packet, breakeven rates for Brainerd were estimated at $3 for regular rides and $5 for same-day fares. If those numbers were to be trusted, Johnson said, the increase of $3 and $6 should be just fine.

Dehn said during a call with the Dispatch Thursday, July 20, that analysis was a quick snapshot, with estimates holding true if nothing changed at all in the transit system. The recommendation of $4 and $8, he said, came from several assumptions, including Pine River opting out of the contract and Crow Wing County cutting services .

When faced with the option to significantly raise fares, the Pine River City Council adopted a resolution formally requesting the discontinuation of the transit service to Pine River, effective July 14. In order to meet projected revenue shortfalls, Pine River’s rates would have increased from $1 within city limits and $2 outside city limits to $20 within city limits and $25 outside city limits.

Staff recommendations for increases in Baxter were $6 each way for regular rides within the city (up from $2.25) and $10 each day for same-day fares (up from $4.50). Baxter City Council members opted to go beyond the recommendation, raising rates to $7 and $11, respectively.

It’s public transportation, so I don’t want to squeeze people, you know, try to turn this into a profitable venture. But I also don’t want to use any levy dollars. It should be able to fund itself. Gabe Johnson, Brainerd City Council member

Crow Wing County Board members decided to cut the number of routes down to just two twice-daily routes, going to Crosby and Pequot Lakes. Currently, there are several daily trips to these cities, each 16 miles and 23 miles one-way, respectively, typically with minimal ridership. During the school year, there are several students that attend St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School who use the transit for their daily commute to and from school. Productive Alternatives also uses the service, bringing people from Pequot Lakes and Crosby to Brainerd for employment.

On top of the consolidation, county board members increased fares to $8 for regular trips and $12 for same-day service.

With Pine River opting out, the rest of the entities would have to cover the 7% of the contract previously paid for by Pine River, and with the county decreasing services, Dehn said the board would likely want to be responsible for a smaller share of the costs.

On paper, the city would run a shortfall with the $3 and $6 fares, but Dehn said it’s hard to say what the actual numbers would be, with factors like ridership and the price of fuel in the future undetermined. He said the city will likely revisit the issue in about six months to see where the actual numbers stand compared to the assumptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there is a shortfall between fare revenue and expenditures, city officials will have to make up the difference from their general fund or wherever else they’d like to pull money from.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at @DispatchBizBuzz.