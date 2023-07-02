Public’s help sought in plane crash investigation

MILLE LACS — Sheriff Kyle Burton, Mille Lacs County, is asking for the public’s assistance after a 47-year-old man was killed in a plane crash Friday, June 30, 2023, on Mille Lacs Lake.

The crash occurred a little before 2 p.m. Friday. In a Facebook post at 2:46 a.m. Saturday, Burton described the crash area as being a couple miles offshore north of Grand Casino Mille Lacs and a couple miles east out into the lake.

“We were finally able to recover the pilot’s body just before 10 p.m. last night,” Burton said of recovery efforts Friday. “We got the airplane out of the water too. … A very long day for a lot of folks. I mean, my heart breaks for the family of this 47-year-old man that lost his life today. You know, they certainly didn’t start their weekend off expecting that something like this was going to happen.”

Burton asked for the public’s help in finding any video of the plane crash either from home surveillance or any boaters who witnessed the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to arrive in Mille Lacs County Saturday to investigate the crash and try to determine what went wrong.

“We’ve been in contact with the NTSB this morning and they’re asking for the public’s help and so my ask of all of you — if anyone has a cabin or a lake place anywhere along that kind of southwest shore of Mille Lacs Lake, if anyone has a Ring camera or any kind of home security surveillance that would have been pointed towards the lake anywhere between 1:30-2 p.m. yesterday that would have possibly caught any video of this plane crash — if you could contact us, the NTSB would be interested in taking a look at that,” Burton said.

“It would help them kind of put back together the pieces of what happened or what went wrong here. So if anybody watching this has a property again on that southwest shore of Mille Lacs Lake or even any boaters that were out that have video if anybody saw it, please contact us so we can get that info to the NTSB.”

For any witnesses or anyone who has the event recorded, the number to call is the non-emergency dispatch line 320-983-8257.

“Appreciate any help you can give us on that,” Burton said.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Burton thanked Mille Lacs Tribal Police, the Minnesota DNR as well as fellow sheriff’s who provided resources. Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida sent two boats and Sheriff Gordon Ramsey from St. Louis County sent a rescue squad to help with the search. Sheriff Brad Wise in Anoka County helped by providing a dive team. The assistance was instrumental in mapping the crash site and locating the pilot, Burton said.

There are still unanswered questions but Burton said at least they were able to recover the pilot for his family. People who identified themselves as cousins of the deceased posted replies expressing gratitude for everything the search teams did to help.

The deceased pilot was identified as Ryan Comer. Some news agencies listed his address as Blaine. His address, as the registered owner of an Icon A5 Aircraft with the Federal Aviation Administration, lists Plymouth. Icon makes an amphibious airplane. According to the FAA, the ICON registered to Comer was manufactured in 2019. The NTSB put out a statement via Twitter Friday, stating it was investigating the crash of an Icon A5 aircraft by Mille Lacs Lake.

NTSB investigating the crash of an Icon A5 aircraft near Millie Lacs Lake, Minnesota. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 30, 2023

Burton said they received a 911 call alerting them to the crash. The call was made by the pilot of a second aircraft who witnessed the crash as he was flying behind and above Comer. In news interviews, Burton described the two pilots as close friends. News reports stated the two were flying from Anoka County to Aitkin County with a brief water landing stop planned on Lake Mille Lacs.