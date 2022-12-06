Pushback prompts Brainerd council to rethink approach to housing preservation

BRAINERD — Brainerd’s efforts to protect housing options in residential areas of the city will take a little longer than expected.

City Council members opted Monday, Dec. 5, to add language to a proposal that would prohibit the demolition of housing units in four of the city’s zoning districts, thus sending the ordinance back to the Planning Commission and beginning the approval and hearing process over.

A motion by council member Tad Erickson to approve the ordinance as written died for lack of a second after the council heard opposition from leaders at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center and St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic Church.

The ordinance proposal came after a six-month moratorium in July on converting housing in the R-2 residential zone to green space for surface parking lots. Community Development Director James Kramvik previously told the council the topic stemmed from residents concerned about single-family homes being demolished for things like parking lots or green space areas. And because the city already has a shortage of housing, city staff wanted time to study the issue with the Planning Commission.

The proposed ordinance brought before the council prohibited the demolition of housing units in zoning districts labeled Traditional Neighborhood 1 and 2 and Contemporary Neighborhood 1 and 2. Those are the four primary residential areas in the city under the new zoning code. They cover most of north and northeast Brainerd, along with several parcels west of the Mississippi River, the area along Beaver Dam Road and much of south Brainerd outside of the downtown area and the Industrial Park.

The proposal included an exemption for projects where a building permit is issued at the same time to authorize the construction of a replacement dwelling unit or if permits are issued in a TN-2 district to convert a dwelling into or replace it with a commercial unit.

The ordinance originally included a third condition, allowing for the demolition if the City Council gave approval for an alternative use of the property. Planning Commission members agreed to take that line out of their final proposal, as they worried it could still lead to the loss of housing in favor of parking lots or green space.

The Rev. Michael Garry, of St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic Church, urged the council during Monday’s public hearing on the ordinance to add back in that caveat. While there are no concrete plans yet, Garry said the church has a need for a new rectory to house priests, and it would require more space than is now available around the church.

The Rev. Michael Garry, of St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic Church, addresses the Brainerd City Council Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

The area needs more priests to begin with, Garry said, and the current accommodations are not adequate to house visiting priests or seminarians who come to the church. The church has garnered some money in pledges for the project but does not yet have a blueprint.

“We have a responsibility to meet the needs of our church and the community,” Garry said, noting enrollment at St. Francis school and membership at the church continues to grow. The school welcomed 40 new families this year, he said.

“That is one of the reasons — one of many factors — of why people want to live in north Brainerd,” Garry said. “ … If the ordinance passed as stated, we cannot carry out our mission as effectively, which also in turn has an impact on the broader city’s concerns.”

Garry said the church wants to continue to be a good neighbor and support the community and requested the council help further that mission by adding the previously nixed language back into the ordinance.

Mike Larson, vice president of operations for Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, spoke against the ordinance as written, too.

Numerous additions have taken place to the original 12-bed hospital built in 1900, Larson said, the most recent being in 2010 when the vascular center opened.

“It’s important to have a good relationship with the neighborhood,” Larson said. “We try to do that, and we try to engage the neighbors in any kind of ideas or potential use that we would have, and we would hope to continue to do that with any other potential changes or actions in the future.”

Larson noted Essentia Health is the largest employer in Brainerd and Crow Wing County and contributes a significant economic value to the community. As demands for health care services continue to grow, Larson said hospital leaders know they will have to continue expanding to meet needs.

As written, the ordinance would prohibit expansion at the current site, he said, and force leaders to look elsewhere for future projects.

Kathleen Hermerding, a 30-year resident of north Brainerd, said she wasn’t sure if she was speaking for or against the ordinance but noted the existence of new parking lots cropping up in the neighborhood recently. St. Francis recently built a new parking lot, which Garry said was largely to assist the mobility needs of the church’s rapidly growing older population. Hermerding also mentioned the parking lot at Thrifty White, which she said is never full despite how many people were said to need it when the project occurred.

While Hermerding said Essentia Health and St. Francis have been good neighbors, she worries about the loss of tax revenue with their expansions.

“Love St. Joe’s, love St. Francis, but they don’t pay taxes, and when a house comes down in a neighborhood you lose a tax base,” Hermerding said. “So I just would like you to think about that as you vote on this because parking lots, a church and two or three, and a hospital — that’s not a neighborhood.”

Council member Erickson said he supported the ordinance as written because he believes it promoted the preservation of homes in Brainerd. But when his motion to adopt the ordinance died for lack of a second, council member Tiffany Stenglein made a motion to approve the ordinance with the condition of the council being able to approve an alternative use added back in. Council member Mike O’Day seconded the motion, but because the council already conducted three readings of the ordinance without that line, City Attorney Joe Langel said the process had to start over.

Council President Kelly Bevans then disallowed the motion on the table and said Stenglein was welcome to make it again once it comes time in the new process.

The ordinance will now go back to the Planning Commission and must go through two readings and a public hearing at the council level before it can be approved. The Planning Commission’s next meeting is Dec. 21.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .