99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Putting a twist on spring

Photos and video from the annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in downtown Brainerd

A mini golf hole in the foreground, people in the background watch as a person putts the ball.
Laurie Line putts the ball at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 4:57 AM
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
1/59: People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
2/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
3/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
4/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
5/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
6/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
7/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
8/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
9/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
10/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People, two of which are in inflatable alien costumes, chat outside in downtown Brainerd.
11/59: Groups of people, some in costume, walk from business to business to play mini golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
12/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
13/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
14/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
15/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
16/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
17/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
18/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
19/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
20/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
21/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
22/59: People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
23/59: People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
24/59: People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
25/59: People putt at Sage on Laurel's Skee-Ball themed mini golf hole in the parking lot Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
26/59: People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
27/59: People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
28/59: People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
29/59: People putt at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
A mini golf hole in the foreground, people in the background watch as a person putts the ball.
30/59: Laurie Line putts the ball at a black light themed mini golf hole at the Brainerd American Legion on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
31/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
32/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
33/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
34/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
35/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
36/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
37/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
38/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
39/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
40/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
41/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
42/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
43/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
44/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
45/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
46/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
47/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
48/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
49/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
50/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
51/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
52/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
53/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
54/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
55/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
56/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
57/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
58/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.
59/59: People play a round of golf at a variety of locations in the downtown area Saturday, April 1, 2023, during the 16th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open in Brainerd.

More visual storytelling

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
What To Read Next
Map showing possible storm track and snowfall potential.
Local
Strong winter storm arrives April 4
April 02, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
An ambulance is seen in the distance behind a square stating crash.
Local
ATV crash leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
April 02, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A city street with homes pine trees and mail boxes on a snowy day.
Local
Cypress Drive construction project may begin this summer
April 02, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brenna Deason
Prep
Track and Field: Deason wins 2 to lead Warrior girls to 2nd
April 02, 2023 05:46 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Theresa Woodward holds her daughter inside her bookstore.
Business
Plot twist: CatTale’s bookstore gains new owner
April 02, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Brainerd Boys Basketball vs Sauk Rapids on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Brainerd.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pecarich gets back-to-back All-Area Player of the Year
April 01, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Pequot Lakes Boys Basketball against Albany in the Class 2A State Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Williams Arena.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pequot Lakes and Brainerd dominate All-Area First Team
April 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom