Radiothon to End Child Abuse fundraiser breaks record

BRAINERD — The 29th annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse hosted by Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. raised a record-breaking $118,000 to support children and families in need.

The funds raised will go to local agencies in Crow Wing, Cass, Aitkin and Morrison counties to provide care and services to children and families affected by abuse and neglect, according to a news release Thursday, Dec. 15, about the 24-hour fundraiser that began Dec. 1.

This year’s event was the most successful Radiothon yet, surpassing last year’s total of $93,000.

Event coordinators and volunteers noted the “truly inspiring” response of the community and stated these funds will make a difference in the lives of many children and families.

“The funds raised will provide much-needed resources for families in need. Local recipients of the funding are incredibly grateful for the support of Hubbard Radio and the generous donations of the community,” the release stated.