Radiothon to End Child Abuse to broadcast live again from Westgate Mall

BRAINERD — Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. hopes Brainerd lakes area listeners hear its radio stations’ message loud and clear, and respond with generosity.

The 29th annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse starts noon Thursday, Dec. 1. WJJY, B93.3, The Power Loon and COOL 103.5 will team up with local child protection teams and Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota to raise funds for, and awareness about, child abuse prevention and neglect.

“We will return to the Westgate Mall and we'll be broadcasting live from the mall Thursday from noon to six and then we'll return Friday morning at 6 a.m. and broadcast up till noon from the mall,” said Jeff Hilborn, market manager for Hubbard radio and 2060 Digital.

The Radiothon to End Child Abuse used to be set up in the Westgate Mall in Brainerd, like here in this photo in 2019. It was not hosted entirely at the mall in 2020 in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations. Submitted photo

An estimated 1,750 children nationally died from abuse and neglect in 2020, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“We will have the Crow Wing child protection teams, and everyone who is responsible for answering the phone banks, also be located out at Westgate Mall, so it's basically a return to pre-COVID protocols,” Hilborn said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During last year’s radiothon, the child protection teams from Crow Wing, Morrison and Aitkin counties did not join Hubbard Broadcasting radio personalities in person at the mall because of the pandemic.

“They were at their county locations, so now we're getting the band back together,” Hilborn said. “It just energizes the whole campaign when everybody's in one spot. They're feeding off the energy of each other. And it just becomes a shared mission that everybody can rally around.”

And rally, they did — both the stations’ on-air personalities and their listeners in the Brainerd lakes area.

“Just in Brainerd, from 1994 through 2021, we have gone over $1.7 million in funds raised to support the four counties of Morrison, Cass, Aitkin and Crow Wing,” Hilborn said.

Lisa Rakkotz, an Aitkin County senior assistant attorney, and Sue Tange, a retired Aitkin County child protection social worker, joined WJJY-106.7 FM’s morning show co-host Ken Thomas on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to talk about the fundraiser on the station program “Community Focus.”

“You can’t volunteer in school without having a background check and so the radiothon monies paid for some of that,” Tange told Thomas on air.

The radiothon is also partnering with Preventing Child Abuse Minnesota, and according to the state chapter, domestic violence affects as many as 10 million children annually and 41% of those children are simultaneously experiencing child abuse.

“I think it's a persistent problem that we just can't neglect,” Hilborn said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 24-hour radiothon, listeners will be encouraged to phone in pledges or pledge in person at the mall to support the cause of preventing child abuse and neglect, and raising awareness about the issue.

“In 2015, Hubbard Radio bought our properties here in Brainerd — in fact, they actually bought all the properties of Bemidji, Brainerd, Wadena and Alexandria — and they saw fit to continue this involvement with the community through the radio,” Hilborn said.

Ken and Tess from WJJY, Danny Wild from The Power Loon and Bill Satre from B93.3 are among the radio personalities slated to broadcast from the mall during the fundraiser.

A person mans the controls as the Radiothon to End Child Abuse is broadcast live from inside the Westgate Mall. Contributed / Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.

“We recognize everybody who pledges and what happens is you get several entities challenging each other,” Hilborn said. “The firefighters from Crosby will challenge the firefighters from Brainerd and grandparents challenging other grandparents to give on their behalf, so it becomes a pretty fun, competitive atmosphere.”

More than $84,000 was raised during last year’s Radiothon to End Child Abuse, according to Hilborn.

“This community is amazing on how it steps up and supports our nonprofits, our service groups, our government agencies … as far as charitable contributions, just to make it a better community for all of us to live in,” Hilborn said.

The Radiothon to End Child Abuse also includes an online auction to raise funds to support the child protection teams of Aitkin, Crow Wing and Morrison counties.

The bid on an auction item, visit 32auctions.com/radiothonbrainerd2022 . To make a pledge by phone, call 218-454-1584 or pledge online at tinyurl.com/yck34r8x .

ADVERTISEMENT

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchFL .